A Baywatch TV Remake Is Reportedly In Development
The 1990s provided the television landscape with several classic, award-winning shows. But there were also programs like "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Baywatch" that became unexpected models of memorable TV. Running for one season on NBC from 1989 to 1990 and then through broadcast syndication from 1991 to 2001, the frivolous escapist series helped make many of its stars household names throughout the decade.
Although a 2017 feature film flopped at the box office and received poor reviews, a remastering project for the original series soon followed, bringing the show to a new generation thanks to its streaming home on Amazon Prime Video. The exposure has likely paid off as Deadline wrote that a reboot of the show that started it all is reportedly in development by the production company Fremantle.
Even though the big-screen adaptation of the lifeguard drama tanked, the series reboot was first discussed by the company around the same time. Here are all the details.
The reboot has been in development since 2018
Although no cast or crew has been announced yet, Deadline disclosed that discussions are currently underway with several networks and streaming platforms to potentially house the show. Fremantle currently holds the rights to the program, and its chief operating officer, Bob McCourt, told Deadline in 2018 that discussions for a remake were underway at that time.
The executive added, "I think we thought the film might have given us reason to reboot the TV series, but given the mixed reviews that didn't happen straight away. I think if this remastered version is sold extensively and a new audience comes to Baywatch, then it will give us a real indication as to whether a new series could be successful." He concluded by sharing Fremantle's desire to make a new program if the remastered drama succeeded.
According to a 2021 Forbes article, the updated and refined episodes of "Baywatch" have once again made it a widely distributed commodity worldwide. McCourt and Fremantle have held true to their original statements, and it looks like fans can get ready to hit the beach again soon.