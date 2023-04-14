A Baywatch TV Remake Is Reportedly In Development

The 1990s provided the television landscape with several classic, award-winning shows. But there were also programs like "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Baywatch" that became unexpected models of memorable TV. Running for one season on NBC from 1989 to 1990 and then through broadcast syndication from 1991 to 2001, the frivolous escapist series helped make many of its stars household names throughout the decade.

Although a 2017 feature film flopped at the box office and received poor reviews, a remastering project for the original series soon followed, bringing the show to a new generation thanks to its streaming home on Amazon Prime Video. The exposure has likely paid off as Deadline wrote that a reboot of the show that started it all is reportedly in development by the production company Fremantle.

Even though the big-screen adaptation of the lifeguard drama tanked, the series reboot was first discussed by the company around the same time. Here are all the details.