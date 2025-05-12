Gambit Solo Movie: Will It Ever Happen?

Gambit's having a bit of a moment right now. The mutant superhero made a name for himself in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Played by Channing Tatum, the Cajun thief stole every scene he was in thanks to an indecipherable accent and lewd commentary about how prepared he was for battle. The character also had the most heartbreaking scene in 2024's "X-Men '97," where he sacrifices his life to destroy a Sentinel before it could massacre other mutants. Gambit has a lot of goodwill at the moment, and Tatum's set to reprise his part in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday."

With all that in mind, it would make sense for Marvel Studios to strike while the iron's hot and greenlight a solo Gambit movie (preferably with Tatum at the helm). The version we saw in "Deadpool & Wolverine" primarily functions as comedic relief, but the character's been around in the comics long enough (since 1990) to warrant headlining his own film. He also has some of the coolest powers around, with the ability to manifest kinetic energy that he generally transfers into explosive playing cards to throw at his enemies. There's nothing saying some other mutants can't make appearances, but Gambit has such a rich history and is so much fun that we'd be shocked if someone wasn't working on a script at this very moment.

All that being said, there's nothing confirming that Marvel Studios is even interested in such a film, even though Gambit could be Marvel's ace in the hole when introducing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a big Multiverse out there, after all, with a lot of stories to tell, so here's everything you need to know about the possibility of a Gambit solo movie.