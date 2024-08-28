Deadpool & Wolverine: The Deleted Scene That Confirms If Gambit Died, Explained
Gambit (Channing Tatum) is one of the many Marvel heroes and villains in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and he helps take the fight to Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her minions in The Void. However, while Blade (Wesley Snipes) and co. are un-pruned and sent back to their respective universes by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) at the end of the movie, the fate of Tatum's mutant character is left up in the air. Fortunately, a deleted scene confirms whether he survives the battle against Nova's goons — and it's good news.
The scene, which Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds shared on Instagram, shows the laconic Cajun hero alive and well following the big fight. He's depicted walking through a scene of fallen bodies, indicating that he must have kicked some butt during the dramatic showdown between good and evil. Afterward, he looks into the distance and smiles, suggesting that he's about to return to his home world.
That's good news for fans of the X-Men character, and it leaves the door open for Tatum to reprise the role of Gambit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line. That said, what are the chances of that ever happening?
Will Channing Tatum's Gambit return to the MCU?
Channing Tatum would go to extreme lengths to make a "Gambit" movie. The actor has joked about harming furry animals to make it a reality, as it's been a passion project of his for quite some time. While he's grateful that Ryan Reynolds allowed him to portray the character in "Deadpool & Wolverine," the "Magic Mike" star hopes that there are more opportunities to pick up the cards again down the line.
As it stands, the power lies in Marvel's hands, and it remains to be seen if Kevin Feige and his crew have future plans for Gambit. Still, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has given the character a stepping stone into the MCU, so never say never. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Tatum thought he'd never play the mutant in any capacity, and look at him now.
Furthermore, Reynolds has offered to play the Merc with a Mouth again if Tatum's long-gestating "Gambit" movie ever comes to fruition, which might appeal to Marvel's head honchos, given that "Deadpool and Wolverine" blew everyone away at the box office. Who knows what the future holds, but Gambit being alive doesn't hurt the chances of a film actually happening, right?