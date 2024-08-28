Deadpool & Wolverine: The Deleted Scene That Confirms If Gambit Died, Explained

Gambit (Channing Tatum) is one of the many Marvel heroes and villains in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and he helps take the fight to Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her minions in The Void. However, while Blade (Wesley Snipes) and co. are un-pruned and sent back to their respective universes by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) at the end of the movie, the fate of Tatum's mutant character is left up in the air. Fortunately, a deleted scene confirms whether he survives the battle against Nova's goons — and it's good news.

The scene, which Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds shared on Instagram, shows the laconic Cajun hero alive and well following the big fight. He's depicted walking through a scene of fallen bodies, indicating that he must have kicked some butt during the dramatic showdown between good and evil. Afterward, he looks into the distance and smiles, suggesting that he's about to return to his home world.

That's good news for fans of the X-Men character, and it leaves the door open for Tatum to reprise the role of Gambit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line. That said, what are the chances of that ever happening?