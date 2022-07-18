Ms. Marvel Directors Confirm What We Suspected About Mutants In The MCU

Contains spoilers for "Ms. Marvel" Season 1, Episode 6

Last week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us something X-tra special when it was revealed in the final episode of "Ms. Marvel" that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has a mutation in her genes. Naturally, Marvel fans went a little wild over the mention of the m-word and even more so when the brief tinkling of the "X-Men '97" theme was heard to accompany it. While it's another wild alteration to the origins of Ms. Marvel (she's an Inhuman in the comics), it was also a small but significant mention of an area of the Marvel universe that fans are keen to see in the MCU. All we need to know is where and when we can expect that to happen.

Factoring in the appearance of a Charles Xavier from another universe in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," this will be the second occasion mutants have been involved in the billion-dollar franchise, with no confirmation of when we can expect to hear from them next. Even so, with such a vital bread crumb being dropped in Marvel Studios' latest stint on the small screen, how much do the show's directors know about Kamala's future and mutantkind? Well, in a company shrouded by superhero outfits and secrecy, the answer is "as much as one influential figure wants them to."