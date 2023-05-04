When The X-Men Finally Debut In The MCU, Gambit - Not Wolverine - Is Their Ace In The Hole

The X-Men are coming to the MCU. We know it, and Marvel Studios knows we know it. But when they come, somebody new has to be leading the charge ... or, shall we say, charging the card.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) was the most reliable staple of the 20th Century Fox era of "X-Men" films, whether he was leading gritty solo projects or fighting in explosive post-apocalyptic battles with the rest of the team. Jackman's portrayal is among the most iconic in superhero movie history — every bit as gruff and lovable as the comics version — but that character's legacy is now inextricably tied to the prior series. Now, as the X-Men get ready for their first huge reboot since 2000, there's another popular mutant who has never had his chance to shine on the big screen, and whom should be the centerpiece of this relaunch.

Gambit is every '90s kid's cult favorite X-Man. On film, though, his legacy is lackluster — just a bit role in the worst Wolverine movie, and a Channing Tatum spin-off that never materialized. In the comics and animated series, Gambit boasts a complicated history, interesting abilities, and a riveting romance with Rogue. He's also rebellious and independent in a way that's different from Logan, but just as interesting. And the fact that he was wasted by the Fox films makes a potential MCU version of Remy LeBeau into a blank slate for this next era. To filmgoers, Gambit would be new. To fans of the classic 1997 animated series, Gambit is pure nostalgia. Most importantly, Gambit is the kinetically-charged secret to success that will usher in a new era of mutants in a fresh and exciting way.