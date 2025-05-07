9 Reasons The Void Is More Terrifying Than Galactus

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*"

Galactus has long been considered one of the most powerful supervillains in comic book history, and it's easy to see why. He's a cosmic force of pure destruction who wanders the universe looking for planets to consume. That means it's likely that Galactus has ended the lives of trillions (if not quadrillions or even quintillions) of life forms. And general audiences will see him once more terrorize the big screen in the forthcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," as played by Ralph Ineson. But even though Galactus could be seen as even more terrifying than Thanos (Josh Brolin), there's one Marvel entity who's maybe even more horrific than the Devourer of Worlds.

And it just so happens this entity recently made his big screen debut in "Thunderbolts*" — the Void (Lewis Pullman), a manifestation of Robert "Bob" Reynolds' darkest thoughts and the counter to his heroic persona, the Sentry. This is a relatively new addition to the Marvel mythos, as Bob, Sentry, and the Void all made their first Marvel Comics appearance in 2000's "Sentry" #1 from writer Paul Jenkins and artist Jae Lee.

The Void is an all-powerful, destructive force that can manipulate matter and shroud existence in a black cloud. It's nothing short of utterly terrifying, both in terms of its power set and how unkillable it is. Yes, the Thunderbolts (or New Avengers, as it were) subdue the Void in "Thunderbolts*," but they don't get rid of it entirely. It's still there, hiding within Bob, and once you learn more about this villain, you'll agree it's more than a match for Galactus.