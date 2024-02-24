Why Does Galactus Eat Planets In The Marvel Universe?

Galactus is one of the most intimidating forces in the Marvel Universe as the cosmic juggernaut is specifically designed for a significant reason: To eat planets and maintain balance in the universe. But while he often comes across as a villain, Galactus' actions aren't driven by evil. Instead, he knows he needs to survive due to his otherworldly purpose.

Debuting in "Fantastic Four" #48 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Joe Sinnott, and Artie Simek), Galactus' purpose is revealed from the get-go, as he consumes energies of entire worlds to maintain his hunger — but not for his own enjoyment or to cause harm to anyone directly. Wielding the great Power Cosmic and driving a worldship across space, Galactus proves to be a powerhouse like few in the Marvel Universe have ever faced. While the Fantastic Four successfully prevent Galactus from eating their world, the Devourer of Worlds has continued to live up to his name, using his advanced technology and powers and a herald to find other planets to consume without much thought about who he kills or what he destroys.

Ultimately, Galactus is actually a necessary component to the continuation of the Marvel Universe. His world-eating helps keep existence stable, bringing balance to life and death.