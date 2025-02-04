Marvel's First Family Gets A Fresh Start In The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Over the past couple of years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has leaned heavily on sequels with already-established characters. "Deadpool & Wolverine," "The Marvels," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" have all rounded out several characters' arcs, and even this year's "Thunderbolts*" is a team-up film starring people we've already seen. But this summer, we're finally meeting some new faces. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" comes out on July 25, and we have our first trailer to introduce the latest iteration of Marvel's First Family.

Marvel offered a little taste on February 3 with a 20-second teaser. There wasn't much to glean from it, as it mostly consisted of kids laughing while running down the street to look at a bunch of TV sets. But the actual trailer gives us a great look at the titular team, consisting of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). The trailer also showcases how this film will look unlike anything else from Marvel Studios thus far, as it has a retro-futuristic aesthetic, from the city landscape to the group's astronaut uniforms.

The rest of the trailer has plenty for Marvel fans to love, especially Michael Giacchino's epic, appropriately spacey score. From this, it's clear that Marvel is kicking off Phase 6 in grandiose fashion, and things may just get back on track to close out the Multiverse Saga (dare we say it?) fantastically.