Daredevil: Born Again Ending Explained

The story of "Daredevil: Born Again" kicks off with a nasty surprise. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his friends are having a celebratory drink at Josie's bar when Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), aka Bullseye, attacks and kills Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Matt joins the fight as Daredevil and chases Bullseye, and during their fight Matt throws him off a roof. Bullseye manages to survive the fall, but, mourning the loss of Foggy and fearing his own anger, Matt decides to retire as Daredevil.

The show really picks up a year after that fateful night. Matt is doing his best to live as a normal lawyer working with Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) at their legal defense firm. Kirsten sets Matt up with a therapist named Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who just so happens to be running counseling sessions for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). Following the ending of Marvel's "Echo," the Kingpin has returned to New York, but now he's playing a new role: mayor of the city.

Matt and Fisk have a meeting where they address their shared history from the events of Netflix's "Daredevil." Naturally, Matt suspects that the Kingpin might have hidden motives for becoming mayor, and Fisk doesn't believe that Matt has truly given up being Daredevil. The two still agree to leave each other alone, but Matt's already being pulled back on the path to becoming a superhero. Then he meets Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), aka the White Tiger, and everything starts to change.