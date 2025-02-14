Captain America: Brave New World Brings Back A Beloved Marvel Hero In A New Role

Contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

"Captain America: Brave New World" wouldn't be a Marvel movie without a surprise cameo or two thrown in. During the big Indian Sea aerial battle, the new Falcon, aka Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), suffers grave injuries. Captain America, aka Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), visits him in the hospital when he's at his lowest point, feeling as though he let his friend down. As we hear someone enter the room, Sam says he doesn't want to talk, and it's revealed that his old pal Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has come to pay him a visit.

It's undoubtedly great for fans to see him again. Bucky and Sam have been good friends for a while, given how close they both were to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and they were co-leads of the Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." By the end of that show, Bucky continues making amends for all the people he hurt and killed as the Winter Soldier, and it looks like he's in a much better place mentally here. He gives Sam a much-needed pep talk as Sam wonders why Steve gave him the mantle of Captain America, something he also grappled with in the show.

The cameo also gives Bucky a new role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, he's running for Congress, as Bucky mentions needing to go to a campaign fundraiser,. It's a shame he has to leave so soon: shortly after, Sam fights President Ross (Harrison Ford) as Red Hulk, and he probably could use an extra (metal) hand with that.