Small Details You Missed In Marvel's Thunderbolts*

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*"

They aren't good guys, but they aren't quite bad guys, either. They're just the Thunderbolts, and even that name deserves a hefty asterisk next to it. Perhaps most importantly, they're the team that can get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track after a fairly spotty track record these last few years. The latest Marvel team-up has gone down well with critics, with Looper's review of "Thunderbolts*" praising the stellar performances and strong messages regarding mental health.

After years of seeing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) lurking in the shadows, we finally see everyone she's recruited to carry out her dirty work. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) wants out of that life, but when Valentina gives her one final mission, she finds herself confronted with other villains turned government cronies, like U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Alongside her makeshift father Red Guardian (David Harbour) and newly minted congressman Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), they'll have to work together to bring down Valentina and figure out what precisely is going on with Bob (Lewis Pullman).

Ultimately, "Thunderbolts*" is a breath of fresh air for the MCU, but it's certainly a Marvel movie through and through. There are still a bunch of Easter eggs related to the comics and some big hints about what's to come in this franchise. Here are all the small details in "Thunderbolts*" that you might have missed.