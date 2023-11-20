The Sentry Vs Invincible: Which Steven Yeun Superhero Is More Powerful?

In the "Invincible" universe, the Sentry would effectively be a combination of the titular character and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) — though quite possibly more powerful than the pair combined. The character starts out as Robert Reynolds, a down-on-his-luck guy who breaks into a lab and gulps down a secret serum. This gives him a terrifying amount of power, which he uses as a self-styled superhero. Much of the Sentry's early tenure is precisely as squeaky clean as his golden-boy look suggests, but his powers come with a dark side known as the Void. The nigh-constant struggle between the well-meaning Sentry and the hostile Void means that the character is always on the brink of unleashing potentially universe-destroying chaos.

The tug-of-war between these two sides has been known to drive Sentry into voluntary exiles that remove him from the Marvel universe's day-to-day dealings — a narratively understandable situation since he's story-breakingly powerful as either entity. Much like Invincible, the character has the classic flying-brick power set of flight, extreme super-strength, and invulnerability. However, these are just a fraction of his abilities. The Sentry can manipulate energy and molecules without any known limitations, and his power level has been described as divine ... to the point that he's actually able to bring people back to life.

While the Sentry has one of the strongest superpower sets in the Marvel universe, he can't always use his abilities effectively — both due to his situation with the Void and because he has so much power that he simply has no idea of all the things he can do. The fact that his powers revolve around matter and energy also means that antimatter can affect him adversely.