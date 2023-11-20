The Sentry Vs Invincible: Which Steven Yeun Superhero Is More Powerful?
With "Invincible" Season 2 rocking Amazon Prime Video with powerful punches and other assorted superpowers, it's time for the latest round in the time-tested game among superhero fans: wondering which character is the strongest. Of course, Mark "Invincible" Grayson (Steven Yeun) has plenty of fighting to do even without the fandom comparing him to heroes from other universes ... but then again, "Invincible" hasn't exactly shied away from putting its characters up against famous fighters from other franchises, has it? Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is one of the guest characters in "Mortal Kombat 1," testing his considerable might against the roster of the long-running fighting game series. As such, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see Invincible himself expand his horizons into other universes before long ... and if that happens, there's one particular opponent who would be a natural fit.
Word has it that Invincible isn't Yeun's only big superhero role. Industry leaks indicate that he'll play the twisted Marvel "Superman," the Sentry, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Thunderbolts." This is more than enough to make an inquiring mind wonder which of the two superhero characters is more powerful. Let's see if we can figure it out.
Invincible is a physical powerhouse
Invincible fits his superhero name far better than his fights with Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Omni-Man imply. If anything, his dad's feats give a pretty good indication of how far Mark Grayson can push himself — something Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) seems to be acutely aware of.
Fans of the source material know what a powerhouse Mark grows to be, but the relatively inexperienced Steven Yeun version we see on the animated series is already a force to be reckoned with. Invincible's powers include flight, super-strength, super-speed, extreme durability, and healing ability.
Apart from his capacity to deal and withstand damage, Mark is also able to survive without air for weeks and has an extremely long lifespan. What's more, unless he encounters the rare opponent who can surpass him in terms of pure physical prowess, he doesn't seem to have any major weaknesses — only certain loud sounds have been able to temporarily throw him off.
The Sentry has a vast power set and a dangerous dark side
In the "Invincible" universe, the Sentry would effectively be a combination of the titular character and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) — though quite possibly more powerful than the pair combined. The character starts out as Robert Reynolds, a down-on-his-luck guy who breaks into a lab and gulps down a secret serum. This gives him a terrifying amount of power, which he uses as a self-styled superhero. Much of the Sentry's early tenure is precisely as squeaky clean as his golden-boy look suggests, but his powers come with a dark side known as the Void. The nigh-constant struggle between the well-meaning Sentry and the hostile Void means that the character is always on the brink of unleashing potentially universe-destroying chaos.
The tug-of-war between these two sides has been known to drive Sentry into voluntary exiles that remove him from the Marvel universe's day-to-day dealings — a narratively understandable situation since he's story-breakingly powerful as either entity. Much like Invincible, the character has the classic flying-brick power set of flight, extreme super-strength, and invulnerability. However, these are just a fraction of his abilities. The Sentry can manipulate energy and molecules without any known limitations, and his power level has been described as divine ... to the point that he's actually able to bring people back to life.
While the Sentry has one of the strongest superpower sets in the Marvel universe, he can't always use his abilities effectively — both due to his situation with the Void and because he has so much power that he simply has no idea of all the things he can do. The fact that his powers revolve around matter and energy also means that antimatter can affect him adversely.
Even with his weaknesses, the Sentry outclasses Invincible
As his vast power set implies, the Sentry probably has this one. He's fought the Hulk to a standstill in the "World War Hulk" storyline — a feat that proves he should be able to throw hands with just about any comic book heavy-hitter out there. Even if you assume that Invincible's Viltrumite physique gives him the edge in pure punching power, the character still has no real counter for the Sentry's various matter and energy manipulation abilities ... unless you count Mark's physical durability, which, as the show has proven, is hardly limitless.
Should the pair fight each other, there would also be the risk of the Sentry losing control and the Void taking over. This would create a whole new set of problems for Invincible since the dark entity is just as strong and invulnerable as the Sentry but uses its powers in a different way and with greater control. In fact, the Void would probably need to use only one power in its considerable arsenal to break Invincible both physically and mentally. The infini-tendrils are sharp coils of darkness that impale their targets and hit them with a series of traumatizing visions. With all the pent-up anguish Mark is already carrying, this might very well be enough to cost him the fight ... even without the fact that the infini-tendrils are strong enough to break the Hulk's bones.
There's no denying that Invincible is one powerful character. However, unless he's able to borrow a very big antimatter cannon in a hurry, he has a long way to go before he can even dream of matching the Sentry.