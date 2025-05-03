12 Best Coming-Of-Age Movies Ranked

Growing up is turbulent, and nobody goes through the process emotionally unscathed. It's not even something just limited to your pre-college years, since some of the most profound growth that people can experience comes before we turn 18 years old. That's the time of life that coming-of-age movies fixate on. These films are often about characters of various ages (from teenagers to very young adolescents) navigating the larger world and discovering new parts of both themselves and the realities they live in.

This is such a messy undertaking, but also one that movies can help make a little more bearable. After all, the best coming-of-age films make audiences feel a little less alone, since the lives of the characters on-screen are just as messy as the audience's.

The following 12 coming-of-age movies are especially outstanding triumphs of craftsmanship, as well as reminders of how potently cinema can render formative life experiences. Some of these films earn their stature through tremendous visual ingenuity. Others are impeccable showcases for unforgettable performances. There is no shortage of exemplary ways for movies to realize coming-of-age narratives, and ranking these 12 movies (from "least best" to best) just makes one appreciate how much of a gift this genre of cinema is.