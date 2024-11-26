The Best Quotes From Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

"You're the best of all of us, Miles. You're on your way. Just... just keep going... just keep going..."

The consistent message throughout "Into the Spider-Verse" is that being yourself is important, but so is allowing others to learn they can be themselves as well. It's all the more heartbreaking, then, when that message is driven home in the final moments of a villain that's always been a hero to his nephew.

After the shocking revelation that the Prowler is really Miles' Uncle Aaron, the young hero's life is changed forever when he sees his uncle gunned down by the Kingpin during the battle in Queens. Once Miles gets him away from the fight, Aaron apologizes for the mistakes he made and the path he took. Regardless of his own turn to crime, Aaron always wanted his nephew to look up to him despite doing things that Miles wasn't privy to.

"I let you down, man — I let you down," Aaron admits, accepting that his end is nigh and making one last request that will undoubtedly turn on the waterworks no matter how many times you watch it. Unlike Uncle Ben's final words to Peter and the lesson of great power coming with great responsibility, Miles' uncle assures him that he's the best of what the Davis-Morales family has to offer, and a bright future is headed his way because of it. All Miles needs to do is the hero thing and keep going, no matter what.