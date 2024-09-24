The 5 Best Natasha Lyonne Movies And Tv Shows, Ranked

This article contains discussion of addiction.

Certain things in life are just true. The sky is blue. Every year, you're going to struggle to figure out your taxes. Natasha Lyonne is a national treasure. None of these statements are up for debate.

After getting her start as a child actor in both New York and Israel, Lyonne has been acting for decades, winning audiences over with her notably raspy voice and her wild mane of curly red hair. So what are the best projects featuring Lyonne in a starring role? More specifically, what are her five best projects?

For this ranking, we unfortunately have to ignore smaller roles and cameos just to elevate the best of the best; that means that her voice cameo in "Uncut Gems" and her very brief appearance in Rian Johnson's 2022 "Knives Out" movie "Glass Onion" don't really count towards this ranking. (That sadly also means that her absolutely wild one-episode guest spot on "New Girl" isn't included either.) From time-bending comedies to a devastating Netflix drama starring two other acclaimed actresses to a sprawling ensemble series, here are five of Natasha Lyonne's best roles on both the big and small screen. (Also, to be clear: all of these are excellent, so while they're ranked, this could also be a five-way tie for first place.)