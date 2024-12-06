The Florida Project Ending Explained

Although some critics claim that Halley is one of the worst parents in movie history, the truth is actually more complicated than that. Yes, Halley hitches a ride with a stranger (and takes two children with her), but she's just doing this because she wants to take the kids to see fireworks. And yes, she participates in sex work while her daughter is in the next room, but only because she has exhausted all other ways of providing for Moonee, and because this is arguably safer than letting Moonee roam around outside at night. Most of the time, Halley is well-meaning. However, sometimes she puts her own needs above her daughter's, like when she refuses to let Moonee play with Scooty because she still harbors a grudge against Scooty's mom.

While Halley cannot give Moonee what she needs, and she doesn't always have Moonee's best interests at heart, she clearly loves Moonee. When you consider that Halley is little more than a child herself, it's easier to understand that she's not doing what's best for Moonee, though she is at least doing the best she can. "Never once does Halley take it out on her daughter," Bria Vinaite, the actor who plays Halley, told the Los Angeles Times. "Never once did she let the stresses [of adulthood] affect her relationship with her." Halley is just trying to shelter her daughter from the harsh realities of their life, because she wants to let Moonee enjoy her childhood. And, given Halley's limited resources, some would argue that Halley does a pretty impressive job.