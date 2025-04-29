Dumb Things We All Ignore In The DCEU

In 2013, Warner Bros. released "Man of Steel," a gritty take on the Last Son of Krypton in the vein of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. Nolan's movies were all the rage, and they just so happened to coincide with Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with "Batman Begins" coming out the same year as "Iron Man." In 2012, "The Dark Knight Rises" brought the trilogy to a close while the MCU was just getting things started with the release of "The Avengers," showing how superheroes from solo movies could all get together to make boatloads of cash at the box office.

All of this is to say that DC heroes got to the party a little late. Instead of focusing on another solo Superman (Henry Cavill) sequel, Warner Bros. went full speed ahead trying to play catch-up with "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," which crams Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and other heroes into a storyline that just feels too convoluted. A pattern would soon take hold, with many films within the DC Extended Universe receiving mixed reviews from critics at best. Some would be financial successes, but for the better part of a decade, DC played second fiddle to Marvel on the big screen.

In hindsight, the DCEU is kind of fascinating. But rewatching all those movies also reveals a lot of baffling decisions. This isn't unique to DC, as the MCU has made plenty of dumb choices as well. Hopefully, the new DC Universe starting with 2025's "Superman" avoids making as many dumb decisions as the old DCEU.