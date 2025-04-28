Squid Game Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

After two successful seasons, "Squid Game" is set to come to a rip-roaring conclusion with its third season in 2025. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out if Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will succeed in his endless human chess match against Hwang In-ho, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who has killed so many of his friends and put Gi-hun's life in peril dozens of times as he plays the titular Squid Game, a set of children's activities and contests that have been modified to become dangerous and deadly.

In-ho has continued a long tradition of Front Men who have run the games over the years, since the 1980s a least. The ultimate question will come down to who will win — the kind Gi-hun or the disaffected In-ho? While there's no telling either way as of this writing, things were not going well for Gi-hun when we last saw him.

When will the third and final season of "Squid Game" be on Netflix? Who will star in it, what will it be about, and what can you watch while you wait for more of the series? Here's everything you need to know about "Squid Game" Season 3.