Squid Game Season 3 Is Going To Look A Lot Different If Director Hwang Has His Way

"Squid Game" Season 2 is set to bring plenty of changes to the Netflix hit. Hwang Dong-hyuk told Deadline that the most significant change is to Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun. The Emmy award-winning actor will play an entirely new character, represented in the show by a change in his hair color. Season 2 will focus on Gi-hun seeking revenge on those connected to the horrific game. Hwang will also use Season 2 to explore the Front Man's past, the secrets surrounding the Salesman, and Hwang Jun-ho's story.

"Squid Game" Season 2 already has the greenlight at Netlfix, but that hasn't stopped series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk from looking ahead to Season 3. Hwang recently revealed to South Korean broadcaster KBS that he's currently working with Netflix on Season 2 and 3 of the global hit. However, Hwang told other Korean outlets that there should be a conclusion soon. Netflix released a statement after the KBS interview saying they are discussing multiple possibilities with Hwang regarding "Squid Game," but they have not officially decided on a Season 3 yet (via Newsweek).

Should Season 3 eventually happen, Hwang has some exciting plans to use the massive popularity of "Squid Game" to the show's advantage.