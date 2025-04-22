Landman Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a successful Season 1, "Landman" has officially been renewed by Paramount+, which means that everyone will find out if Tommy Norris (movie and tv star Billy Bob Thornton) is successful in keeping his underworld ties from destroying his foothold in the oil fields. After all, he survived a lot to make it to something resembling safety. His continued attachment to his family — stuck with a question mark hovering over their heads after Tommy was tortured during the Season 1 finale — has also made life extremely difficult for the entire clan. Will his partnership with Cami (Demi Moore) turn sour or will he manage to keep his life and family on track? Only time will tell — and, naturally, the bulk of Season 2 will explore this.

But the renewal of this machismo-laden vehicle rendered to perfection for its lead only sparks more questions. Who will star in the second season of "Landman"? What will it be about? Who will be producing it, and when can you expect to see it? Even more importantly — what can you watch while you wait for the new season to roll up? Here's the scoop on "Landman" Season 2, and all of the drama and danger you can look forward to paying witness to when it returns.