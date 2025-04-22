Landman Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
After a successful Season 1, "Landman" has officially been renewed by Paramount+, which means that everyone will find out if Tommy Norris (movie and tv star Billy Bob Thornton) is successful in keeping his underworld ties from destroying his foothold in the oil fields. After all, he survived a lot to make it to something resembling safety. His continued attachment to his family — stuck with a question mark hovering over their heads after Tommy was tortured during the Season 1 finale — has also made life extremely difficult for the entire clan. Will his partnership with Cami (Demi Moore) turn sour or will he manage to keep his life and family on track? Only time will tell — and, naturally, the bulk of Season 2 will explore this.
But the renewal of this machismo-laden vehicle rendered to perfection for its lead only sparks more questions. Who will star in the second season of "Landman"? What will it be about? Who will be producing it, and when can you expect to see it? Even more importantly — what can you watch while you wait for the new season to roll up? Here's the scoop on "Landman" Season 2, and all of the drama and danger you can look forward to paying witness to when it returns.
When will Landman Season 2 be released?
"Landman" was renewed in March 2025, and per The Film & Television Industry Alliance's production list, filming for Season 2 of "Landman" began in West Texas on February 28. Demi Moore previously told Deadline that the show would resume production around that time, stating, "I'm excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year." That means Season 2 of "Landman" is currently filming as of this writing, and will likely wrap sometime in early summer to early fall and then head into the post-production process.
That means fans can look forward to more of Tommy's antics likely around the same time they first saw him in 2024 — the late fall or early winter of 2025. If patterns hold and everything remains on track and intact in the same manner Season 1 did, then it's probable that Season 2 will wrap sometime in the first couple of months of 2026. But that's contingent on everything going well with the shoot and nothing happening in the course of the show's post-production. Time will tell if any snags develop and something delays the season's debut. But for now, it's a fine educated guess that viewers will get more "Landman" sometime in late 2025.
What is the plot of Landman Season 2?
The second season of "Landman" will pick up after the conclusion of Season 1, which featured Tommy managing to worm his way out of a hostage situation which blooms when the cartel kidnaps him. Though they want to burn him alive, fortune smiles on Tommy, and he's saved by Gallino (Andy García). Gallino chooses to rebel against the cartel, and he wants peace to reign between the oilmen and the mafia. While there's a lot of bluster between Tommy and Gallino, a future partnership seems to be in the air — even though they both want to own the same turf and have a finger in the same pie.
The disaster does have one major benefit for Tommy — it crystalizes his feelings for Angela (Ali Larter). Tommy explains that he absolutely couldn't stop thinking of her while he was facing down death as he lies on her couch after getting home. She simply kisses him and urges him to rest. Meanwhile, Tommy is forced to confront daughter Ainsley's (Michelle Randolph) romance with Ryder Sampson (Mitchell Slaggert), which manages to take a turn for the sensual the same night he's threatened. Elsewhere, Ariana (Paulina Chávez) is coping poorly with the death of Elvio; Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) is given another chance to act as M-Tex's lawyer and lead the farmout deal, even as she flames out with Tommy when she reveals her anti-fracking sentiments; Monty's (Jon Hamm) life is left hanging in the balance when he requires open heart surgery and Cooper (Jacob Lofland) makes some business moves. Naturally, Season 2 can be expected to pick up most of these plot threads
Who is starring in Landman Season 2?
It looks like all of the show's main players from Season 1 will likely be back for Season 2, with Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton in particular mentioning that they're going to be back for another set of episodes in interviews. The Season 1 finale also leaves the door wide open for Andy García to return as Gallino, and Mitchell Slaggert as Ryder Sampson, since both have unfinished business left on the tale with the Norris clan. Naturally, John Hamm will depart the drama after Monty died on the operating table in the Season 1 finale, leaving Cami in play as a single woman.
One interesting new face might be joining the cast — Puck News has reported that Sam Elliott will be joining the cast for Season 2 in an unnamed role. This has not been confirmed by any other outlet thus far, so chalk it up as a rumor. But Elliott would admittedly cut a dashing figure in those oil fields.
What to watch before seeing Landman Season 2
Naturally, the best place to start if you want more shows like "Landman" is to watch the first season of the show over again or begin your first watchthrough of it now. But if you'd like to enjoy some other dramatic productions that feature families tussling over oil patches and other business matters, there are plenty of options. TV show-wise, Taylor Sheridan has already dipped his toes in similarly fertile, dramatically rich family-centered material with "Yellowstone" and its two historical prequels.
Beyond Sheridan's oeuvre, there's plenty more to be explored. "Dallas," a long-lived nighttime soap opera about an oil family and their conflicts and passions, may offer up something fun for viewers. It has a spin-off, "Knotts Landing," set in a cul-de-sac, which might enthrall viewers. On the opposite end of the viewing spectrum, "Joe Pickett" stands as an interesting neo-western, as does "Longmire" and "Justified." For those who want a more historical bent to their "Landman" follow-up viewing, "Godless" or "Hell on Wheels" might work. You might have to branch out to several streaming platforms to watch all of these shows, but as you wait for more of "Landman" to turn up, you might want to make such an investment.
Where to watch Landman Season 1
Along with much of Taylor Sheridan's extended "Yellowstone" universe, you can find "Landman" exclusively on Paramount+. While this is the only place you can legally stream the series, you can also have the network added on to your YouTube, Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. As of this writing, there's nowhere to buy episodes individually, nor are they for sale in either streaming or digital download packages. But the entire first season can be purchased on DVD and Blu-Ray from Amazon.
But if you'd like to keep as many coins in your pocket as possible, as with most streaming exclusives, "Landman" was created to drive traffic to Paramount+. But there have been a few exceptions to that rule, with the show airing occasionally on Paramount Network. Perhaps Paramount — as they did with "Yellowstone," "Bass Reeves: Lawman" and "Tulsa King" — might play edited episodes of "Landman." But as for now, your best bet for a "Landman" rewatch would be a Paramount+ subscription.