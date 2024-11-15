Landman Review: Oil Cowboy Machismo & A Pitch-Perfect Billy Bob Thornton

The series' plot may involve a handful of characters who get their own arcs, shifting in and out of the narrative as Taylor Sheridan sees them fit, but in essence, "Landman" rests on Billy Bob Thornton's talented and very capable shoulders. He's Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at a multi-billion-dollar oil company, whose job is supervising the rigs and the workers that run them all over West Texas. In practice, this sometimes involves wading off Mexican drug cartels that run their "businesses" on the same land, too. In fact, this is how "Landman" kicks off: Tommy sitting in an empty hangar with a bag over his head while a man next to him gets shot in the head by a cartel member. That scene alone proves that Thornton can dominate any picture even if he has nothing else at his disposal but a voice. His charisma locks you in instantly.

Of course, the bag comes off eventually, revealing a battered, worn, and ragged face that condenses all the stress and trouble that comes with being a landman. Tommy is a chain smoker, a functioning alcoholic, and a divorced man with two (almost) grown-up children. He's also in a stupendous debt due to the business he's in and likely won't ever get out of. He exclusively works for Monty Miller (Jon Hamm doing what he does best), a rich oil industry expert whose influence and authority in the field are adamant and unquestionable. Though the two have a close work relationship, it's far from a smooth one — they both know they need each other but wish that wasn't the case.

On a first impression, "Landman" might come off as a self-serious show that attempts to expose the dark side of the oil business and its geopolitics (which is partly true), but Sheridan loosens up the pressure quite early on. Thornton's protagonist is a cross between his "Bad Santa" character, Lorne Malvo from "Fargo," and a rough but soft-hearted dad who can hardly ever say no to his children. Even so, he won't shy away from hitting everyone in the face with harsh truths and on-point opinions that are often hysterical. The witty and drily sarcastic way he delivers those lines permeates the whole series, making it more entertaining than it has any right to be.