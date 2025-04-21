"Castle" is the ABC crime drama that featured Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle, an author who starts helping the New York Police Department (NYPD) solve murders. It all starts simple enough when he consults on a case that seems to be copying a plot from one of his books, but it's the start of a great partnership. While some members of the NYPD aren't initially on board, like his soon-to-be partner Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), he eventually finds his place within the team and helps them solve odd cases.

Airing for over 150 episodes across eight seasons, "Castle" features the titular character not only solving crimes but also dealing with life along the way. From falling for his partner to taking care of his teen daughter Alexis (Molly C. Quinn) and trying to write a new book series, Castle stays busy. By the end of the show, he has his own investigation agency and is bringing on other investigators to help out.

"Castle" was canceled after eight seasons – even though several cast members signed on for a ninth — so, fans might be wondering what happened to the cast or where they are today. Read on to find out what the cast of "Castle" looks like today and what they did after the series.