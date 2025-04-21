What The Cast Of Castle Looks Like Today
"Castle" is the ABC crime drama that featured Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle, an author who starts helping the New York Police Department (NYPD) solve murders. It all starts simple enough when he consults on a case that seems to be copying a plot from one of his books, but it's the start of a great partnership. While some members of the NYPD aren't initially on board, like his soon-to-be partner Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), he eventually finds his place within the team and helps them solve odd cases.
Airing for over 150 episodes across eight seasons, "Castle" features the titular character not only solving crimes but also dealing with life along the way. From falling for his partner to taking care of his teen daughter Alexis (Molly C. Quinn) and trying to write a new book series, Castle stays busy. By the end of the show, he has his own investigation agency and is bringing on other investigators to help out.
"Castle" was canceled after eight seasons – even though several cast members signed on for a ninth — so, fans might be wondering what happened to the cast or where they are today. Read on to find out what the cast of "Castle" looks like today and what they did after the series.
Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle
Nathan Fillion is Richard Castle, the titular character of the series and a mystery author who writes books about solving murders. After Castle helps the NYPD with a murder that mimics one of his books, he begins helping the force more often as a consultant. This causes him to eventually become friends with detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), and he uses her as inspiration for a character in his new books in addition to becoming romantically involved with her later on.
Since "Castle," Fillion has continued his career in television. He is the recurring meteorologist Rainer Shine in the popular sitcom "Modern Family," and as realtor-turned-zombie Gary West in the first two seasons of the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet." Since 2018, he has starred as John Nolan in the ABC drama "The Rookie." As one of the oldest rookies with the Los Angeles Police Department, he solves a variety of cases in his second career in the wake of his divorce. Despite the fan debate, Fillion believes Castle is his character who's best at solving murders.
On the silver screen, the actor has had a variety of voice roles. He is the voice of Green Lantern in several direct-to-DVD DC Comics animated films, like "The Death of Superman" and "Reign of the Supermen," and played the on-screen character The Detachable Kid in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." "Cars" fans might also know him as the voice of Rust-eze team owner Sterling. Fillion is also Headpool in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Master Karja in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Stana Katic as Kate Beckett
Katherine "Kate" Beckett is a homicide detective with the New York Police Department. Over the course of "Castle," she becomes the captain of the 12th Precinct. While her partner Richard Castle is a mystery writer, Beckett joined the force because of her mother's unsolved murder. Though she spent a good chunk of her first years as an office looking into the case, she eventually realizes that she needs to focus on the present and help others have the closure she doesn't. Actress Stana Katic portrays the character for all eight seasons of the show.
Like Nathan Fillion, she's done voice work with the DC Comics animated movies. Fans might recognize her as Wonder Woman in "Justice Society: World War II," "Justice League: Warworld," and "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths." Horror enthusiasts may know Katic from the 2018 film "The Possession of Hannah Grace." The actress also appeared in "A Call to Spy," a World War II spy drama released in 2019.
After "Castle," she went on to be in the Amazon Prime Video thriller "Absentia" as Emily Byrne, a federal agent who was thought to be dead after she went missing while tracking down a serial killer in Boston. Katic was also in an episode of "Murder in a Small Town." Lifetime fans might recognize her from the television movie "Sister Cities," which follows four siblings as they try to come to terms with the death of their mother.
Jon Huertas as Javi Esposito
Jon Huertas is former US Army Special Forces member Javier "Javi" Esposito. He is a detective on Kate Beckett's team, though he was originally with the 54th Precinct and was part of an organized crime task force. Though he and Richard Castle are friends, if there's conflict between him and other officers — Kate included — Javier will side with his fellow officers instead of the author. Despite a troublesome childhood and a dirty cop trying to set him up earlier in his career, the detective has done everything he can to turn his life around.
After "Castle," Huertas went on to be a part of the lead cast of the popular drama "This Is Us" as Miguel Rivas. He is Milo Ventimiglia's Jack's best friend and, after his friend's death, marries his widowed wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore). The actor is also recognizable for his episodic roles in "Elementary" as Halcon, in "Con Man" as Diego, and he even appeared in an episode of "The Rookie" Season 2 with his former "Castle" co-star Nathan Fillion.
Huertas has spent some time behind camera since his days on "Castle." He directed two episodes of "This Is Us," an episode of "The Company You Keep," and two episodes of "Tracker." He has also directed two episodes of "The Rookie," both in Season 5, and an episode of the spin-off series "The Rookie: Feds."
Seamus Dever as Kevin Ryan
Kevin Ryan is a detective working alongside Kate Beckett and Javier Esposito in the homicide department. Originally with the narcotics team, he accidentally told members of a cartel who the informer was when he was still starting out, causing both the police and the gang to go after her. While he hasn't made a similar mistake since, it is easily the most significant he's made as an officer. When "Castle" starts, Kevin is affectionately called the new guy since he's new to the 12th Precinct. It remains unanswered in "Castle" if he ever moves up through the ranks of the NYPD. Seamus Dever portrays the detective.
Audiences may know the actor from his time in other police procedurals. Dever has appeared in episodes of "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: Hawai'i," "MacGyver," and "Tracker." He was a different character in each of the "NCIS" shows he's in. He also had a recurring role as DC villain Trigon in "Titans." True crime audiences might recognize Dever from the miniseries "Waco: The Aftermath," in which he is Andy the German. He is also in the same episode of "The Rookie" as his "Castle" co-star Jon Huertas.
The actor has lent his voice to two holiday podcasts: "The Nutcracker" and "A Christmas Character." He also voiced characters in video games, like Felix in "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" and John in "Far Cry 5."
Tamala Jones as Dr. Lanie Parish
Tamala Jones is Dr. Lanie Parish, the medical examiner the team works with as they solve cases. Kate Beckett is one of her closest friends, and she is romantically entangled with Detective Javier Esposito. Lanie was a fan of Richard Castle's books before he became a consultant with the NYPD, and complimented him on his medical knowledge as they got to know each other. She roots for Kate and Castle romantically since she believes they would make a great couple, even if they don't see it themselves.
After "Castle," Jones joined the cast of another police procedural, "Rebel." The actress also joined the series "SEAL Team" and "L.A.'s Finest" as recurring characters in Seasons 2 and 1, respectively. She was Detective Sarina Washington in "9-1-1: Lone Star" for four seasons from 2020 through 2023, letting her play a different part of the team than she did in "Castle." Jones continued this as private investigator Lana in the single-season legal drama "Rebel." Like other "Castle" alumni, she is also in "The Rookie." She was in two episodes of Season 4 as Yvonne Thorsen.
The actress has an extensive film career as well. She appeared in a variety of television movies, like 2019's "Deadly Dispatch," 2022's "The Holiday Stocking," and 2023's "Every Breath She Takes." Jones is in the holiday Netflix film "Holiday Rush" and the Hilary Swank-led "Ordinary Angels." Comedy fans might recognize her from the 2019 romantic comedy "What Men Want" as Mari, one of the friends of Taraji P. Henson's Ali.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Roy Montgomery
Roy Montgomery is captain of the NYPD's 12th Precinct for the first three seasons of "Castle." He knows more about Kate's mother's murder then he lets on, and it's later discovered that he is involved with an extensive cover up when he was a rookie in the department that lead to her death. Though his character wasn't on the series after the third season, his legacy lives on when Kate Beckett becomes captain of the precinct in the final season. Roy is portrayed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.
The actor's next show was also a police procedural. He starred in "Public Morals" as Lieutenant King for its one-season run. He continued to play characters in emergency response leaders with his roles as Chief of Police Len Bucksey in "The Family" and Officer Marvin Sandeford in "East New York." Santiago-Hudson has been in an episode of "Designated Survivor," portrays the recurring character Raul Gomez in "Billions," and is part of the main cast of the drama "The Quad" as Cecil Diamond.
On the silver screen, he is Dr. Roland Pattillo in the television feature "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" and political activist Bayard Rustin in the 2014 historical movie "Selma." Santiago-Hudson is also credited with writing the screenplay for the 2020 drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The film is known for being one of the final works of ther late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Molly C. Quinn as Alexis Castle
Molly C. Quinn is Alexis Castle, Richard Castle's daughter. She lives with her father and participates in a variety of activities in high school that keep her busy. After she graduates as the valedictorian of her class, she goes to Columbia University. She is fairly mature for her age, but still acts like a teen at times when she gets into mischief. Alexis and her father have a long-standing tradition when it comes to laser tag.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might recognize Quinn from her role as Molly, a member of Yondu's (Michael Rooker) ravagers, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The actress appeared in two horror movies since her time on "Castle" — 2019's "Doctor Sleep" and 2021's "Agnes." Other films on her resume include the 2017 crime drama "Last Rampage," the 2018 dark comedy "Newly Single," and Mike Flanagan's "The Life of Chuck," in which she portrays Chuck's (Tom Hiddleston) mother.
On television, Quinn continued to work with Mike Flanagan, appearing in an episode of "The Fall of the House of Usher." She's also had episodic roles in the legal drama "The Fix" and the supernatural drama "The InBetween." The actress was in Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" twice, once in Season 3 and then again in Season 5, making it a "Castle" family reunion, even though they aren't relatives in "The Rookie." Both times she portrays a character named Ashley. Quinn has also contributed her voice to several podcasts, including "Welcome to Night Vale" and "Unlicensed."
Susan Sullivan as Martha Rodgers
Susan Sullivan is Martha Rodgers, Richard Castle's mother and Alexis Castle's grandmother. She is a theater actress, doing both on and off Broadway shows. She moves in with her son after her husband takes all of her savings and leaves. However, after Martha comes into some money of her own, she opens an acting school. She doesn't know the name of Richard's father and the two grew up without any contact from him.
Sullivan had recurring roles as Eileen in "The Kominsky Method" and Bonnie in "Last Man Standing" after her time on "Castle." She is the voice of Fred's mother in "Big Hero 6: The Series." The actress also had episodic appearances in "The Real O'Neals" and "Smartphone Theater."
She's also added several movies to her resume after "Castle." Thriller fans may be familiar with the 2018 film "The Amaranth," which follows a couple moving to a fancy new housing community, only to realize not everything is what it seems. Sullivan portrays Patsy Howard in the movie. She plays matriarchs in the Hulu comedy "The Drop" as the mother of the main character Lex (Anna Konkle) and in the 2022 movie "The Grotto" as the mother of Alice (Betsy Brandt), a widow who inherits a nightclub. Spy movie enthusiasts might also recognize her from "Diary of a Spy."
Penny Johnson Jerald as Victoria Gates
Captain Victoria Gates, called Iron Gates by the team because of her nature, takes over as captain of the 12th Precinct after Roy Montgomery. She doesn't get along with Castle, disagreeing with him working with the team and at the precinct. Victoria comes from a family of police officers, as both her father and uncles served as well. While she's typically a stickler for rules, holding her officers to a high standard, she does have leniency, especially after Kate and Castle enter a romantic relationship. Penny Johnson Jerald plays the captain for the three seasons she's on "Castle."
The actress is known for her role as Dr. Claire Finn, the chief medical officer, in the sci-fi dramedy "The Orville" for three seasons. After it ended, she appeared in episodes of the YouTube Premium series "Sideswiped" as Cynthia and as the principal in Peacock's "Ted," leading her to reunite with Seth MacFarlane, who she previously worked with on "The Orville."
Jerald has made her mark on Disney's live action films as the voice of Sarafina in 2019's "The Lion King" and 2024's "Mufasa: The Lion King." DC Comics fans might also recognize the actress as the voice of Amanda Waller in the movie "Justice League: Gods and Monsters."
Toks Olagundoye as Hayley Shipton
Toks Olagundoye joined the cast of "Castle" in Season 8 as Hayley Shipton, an investigator who works with Castle when he opens his own private investigation agency. She previously worked with MI6 and knows much more about Castle than she initially lets on.
After her season on "Castle," Olagundoye voiced one of the main characters in "DuckTales," Mrs. Beakley. She also lent her voice to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series as Ja Kyee Lrurt, as Countess Cleo in "Carmen Santiago," and as Zamfir in "Castlevania." The actress has had voice roles in "Arcane," "The Legend of Vox Machina," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Tales of the Jedi." On the silver screen, she voiced Cat Grant in "The Death of Superman" and "Reign of the Supermen" alongside fellow "Castle" cast member Nathan Fillion, who she later reunited with again on a six-episode arc of "The Rookie," and Nanefua Pizza in "Steven Universe: The Movie."
Olagundoye has had episodic roles in "Modern Family," "Veep," and "Shameless." She was part of the lead cast of 2023's "Fatal Attraction" as Conchita Lewis and had a main role as Olivia Finch in Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival. She also appeared as Nina in the 2018 romantic comedy "Dog Days."