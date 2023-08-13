The Rookie Vs. Castle: Nathan Fillion Finally Settles A Huge Fan Debate

Nathan Fillion is just as recognizable to crime drama fans as he is to science fiction fans. The "Firefly" alum started catching the attention of mystery watchers with his portrayal of best-selling author Richard Castle on the hit series "Castle," which finds the writer solving cases while accompanying members of the NYPD to conduct research for his stories while acting as a consultant.

Two years after the ending of "Castle," Fillion would take on the role of John Nolan in "The Rookie." The series follows Nolan as he leaves the construction business behind to move to Los Angeles where he becomes a member of the LAPD, relying on his training and life experience to help save the day.

Given their shared passion for crime-solving, fans may be wondering which character would be the best at solving cases, and Fillion himself has an answer for this huge debate. He compared the two with Entertainment Weekly. "Rick Castle, he has really bizarre, terrible theories. His theories are always so far out there, but he eventually gets the guy always. And then John Nolan, he just has more crime versus murders. I'm going to say by sheer number, John. But I'm going to say Rick Castle probably has solved far more murders though," he said.

And Fillion has also shared the reason why his character on "The Rookie" is so different from Castle.