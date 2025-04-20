What The Cast Of Yellowstone Looks Like In Real Life

"Yellowstone's" Dutton family has been roping and riding and fighting each other for decades in Montana. But fiction is fiction and reality is reality, and the actors who play the deadly and irascible John Dutton (Kevin Costner), hellcat Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and earnest Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) are, naturally, nothing like their characters — or are they?

If you take a closer look, you'll find many an adventurer in the "Yellowstone" cast. This high-achieving group has a lot of smart folks in it — and it also has a whole lot of people who know how to make the most of the acting opportunity that's been handed to them. They may or may not be naturals on horseback, but they definitely understand how to lasso up something sweet when they see it.

Whether it's Costner betting it all on a massive big-screen Western project or Grimes and Reilly happily throwing themselves into fresh "Yellowstone" spin-offs, here's what the cast looks like in real life, what they were up to before the show debuted, and what they've done after the series rode into their lives.