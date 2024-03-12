Scream 7 Reuniting Neve Campbell & Kevin Williamson Now Dooms The Franchise

News broke on March 12 that Neve Campbell and director Kevin Williamson are returning to the "Scream" franchise — and in light of recent developments, this actually sucks.

Campbell posted a photo of a script on her Instagram to announce that she and Williamson (who wrote the first few films under Wes Craven's direction) are returning, writing, "Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!!" Again, this blows. It's not good news.

Hear us out. The only reason Campbell is returning — after famously leaving the "Scream" franchise over a pay dispute — is because the entire film series is in peril after it booted Melissa Barrera, who played the modern "Scream" protagonist Sam Carpenter, over her comments and stance on the conflict in Gaza. Barrera's co-star Jenna Ortega, who appeared in the films as Sam's half-sister Tara Carpenter, also exited, though it wasn't in response to Barrera's firing. Campbell had a noble and understandable reason for leaving the "Scream" franchise, and she left it in good hands. Swooping in to rescue it now feels disingenuous at best and outright wrong at worst.