Yellowstone Spin-Off Series Will See The Return Of A Character From The Main Series
While the original series might be dead and buried, the "Yellowstone" universe continues to live on. Fans already know about "The Madison," formerly "2024," which will feature Michelle Pfeiffer, fish-out-of-water New Yorkers in Montana, and apparently no Duttons on a regular basis. There's also an untitled series set to follow Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), presumably as they try to start fresh on their own property in Montana. And now Luke Grimes will apparently claim a piece of the pie with his own spin-off.
According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Puck's Matthew Belloni, the untitled program will feature family moral center Kayce Dutton going into some sort of investigative field. The developing drama will be a procedural and will likely end up on CBS. When we last saw Kayce he was happily settling into life on his own small ranch with his family; there's no word as to how things may have changed for the Dutton clan, or if Kayce will simply fall into helping the law.
Perhaps he will balance life on the ranch with fighting crime, since plenty of "Yellowstone" fans think Kayce embodies the true cowboy spirit of the West. In any event, the prequels and sequels don't stop there.
The Yellowstone world has plenty of prequels and sequels in store
Besides the three contemporary sequels set to roll out from the "Yellowstone" franchise in the distant future, fans can expect one more prequel series. "Yellowstone: 1944" will deal with what the Duttons were up to during World War II. Presumably we'll get to meet a young John Dutton in this one, since the show's timeline is getting closer and closer to the date of his birth. It will be shot in Montana, just like much of the "Yellowstone" franchise.
On top of that, life at the 6666 Ranch will be examined in an upcoming series. As fans of "Yellowstone" know, this is the Texas facility where Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) resides after leaving the Duttons' domicile. Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan) has also associated with the people who work there, while Teeter (Jennifer Landon) ended up with Wheatley at his Bosque Ranch after the Duttons broke up their enterprise and gave it back to Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) tribe. There's clearly plenty of gold in the Duttons' hills — but is it fool's gold or the real thing? That's for audiences to decide.