Yellowstone Spin-Off Series Will See The Return Of A Character From The Main Series

While the original series might be dead and buried, the "Yellowstone" universe continues to live on. Fans already know about "The Madison," formerly "2024," which will feature Michelle Pfeiffer, fish-out-of-water New Yorkers in Montana, and apparently no Duttons on a regular basis. There's also an untitled series set to follow Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), presumably as they try to start fresh on their own property in Montana. And now Luke Grimes will apparently claim a piece of the pie with his own spin-off.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Puck's Matthew Belloni, the untitled program will feature family moral center Kayce Dutton going into some sort of investigative field. The developing drama will be a procedural and will likely end up on CBS. When we last saw Kayce he was happily settling into life on his own small ranch with his family; there's no word as to how things may have changed for the Dutton clan, or if Kayce will simply fall into helping the law.

Perhaps he will balance life on the ranch with fighting crime, since plenty of "Yellowstone" fans think Kayce embodies the true cowboy spirit of the West. In any event, the prequels and sequels don't stop there.