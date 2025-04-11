Where You've Seen The Cast Of NCIS: Origins Before

A fresh new fixture in the storied "NCIS" universe, "NCIS: Origins" takes us all the way back to a time before Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) was the head of Washington D.C.'s NIS division. Here, he's simply a rising agent hiding a big secret related to the deaths of his wife and daughter — he murdered the man who killed them. When not trying to keep his secret close to the vest, Gibbs participates in cases that involve gruesome murders similar to the ones he will later face on "NCIS." He protects innocents while trying to establish a new life and dodge any and all accusations connected to the murder of Pedro Hernandez — none of which is as easy as it sounds.

Most of the show's cast will likely be familiar to TV fans, and a number of movie vets are sprinkled through their number as well. At least one actor made quite the name for themselves in the Spanish language market, and two were superstars in the teen acting world. Who are they and where have you seen them before? Here's a primer.