Where You've Seen The Cast Of NCIS: Origins Before
A fresh new fixture in the storied "NCIS" universe, "NCIS: Origins" takes us all the way back to a time before Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) was the head of Washington D.C.'s NIS division. Here, he's simply a rising agent hiding a big secret related to the deaths of his wife and daughter — he murdered the man who killed them. When not trying to keep his secret close to the vest, Gibbs participates in cases that involve gruesome murders similar to the ones he will later face on "NCIS." He protects innocents while trying to establish a new life and dodge any and all accusations connected to the murder of Pedro Hernandez — none of which is as easy as it sounds.
Most of the show's cast will likely be familiar to TV fans, and a number of movie vets are sprinkled through their number as well. At least one actor made quite the name for themselves in the Spanish language market, and two were superstars in the teen acting world. Who are they and where have you seen them before? Here's a primer.
Austin Stowell
Austin Stowell, who portrays a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show, got his start in Hollywood as a teenager. After guest-starring in "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Secret Girlfriend" and "90210," his career was launched when he took on the part of playboy Jesse in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He showed up over a dozen times to stir trouble on the show. On the film side, Stowell took on the part of Kyle in "Dolphin Tale" and played Ryan in the Oscar-winning "Whiplash." After appearing in a number of TV movies and a handful of short films, Stowell landed his next television role — that of Sean O'Bannon in the short-lived "Public Morals."
He appeared as Joel in the film "Colossal" before popping up in the 2019 miniseries version of "Catch-22" as Nately. He was also Joshua Templeman in "The Hating Game" and then scored a series of miniseries roles — Sam in "Keep Breathing," Pete in "A Friend of the Family," and Aiden in "Three Women" — before ending up in the horror movie "The Inheritance." Stowell has since settled into Gibbs' sensible shoes and short haircut, and will get to stay there for at least another season more. A good thing, since he left such an impression on Mark Harmon that the actor knew immediately he was the right man to shepherd Gibbs through his younger years.
Kyle Schmid
Kyle Schmid has taken the role of tough loner Mike Franks and made it his own — a formidable feat because, like Gibbs, Franks is a major part of the "NCIS" story. Schmid, like Austin Stowell, got his start playing adolescents and teenagers; his very first major role was as Jordan Lynch in the series "I was a Sixth Grade Alien," which was also Michael Cera's first credit. He was the lead in the Disney Channel TV movie "Alley Cats Strike," and continued his winning streak with the channel by appearing as Derek in "The Cheetah Girls." He made it to the big screen via "The Pacifier," "A History of Violence" and "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," in which he played Paul Rodman.
His next regular role was playing Evan Frasier in "Beautiful People." He was also Aaron in "The Covenant," and had a regular role in the Canadian vampire procedural "Blood Ties" as Henry. As he began to take on adult roles, he played Robert Moorehouse in "Copper" and Henry Durham in the SyFy adaptation of "Being Human." He also played Alex Caulder in History's miniseries about Seal Team Six, "Six." FInally, he was Moses in Netflix's miniseries "The I-Land," and guested in "The Rookie" and "Big Sky" before snagging the role of Franks.
Mariel Molino
Mariel Molino carved out quite a foothold for herself in the Spanish-language film world before becoming former Marine and Special Agent Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez in "NCIS: Origins." She made her debut in comedies like "El juego de las llaves" and "Crazy for a Change," before moving on to dramas like "La Negociadora," where she appeared for 12 episodes as Sabrina Vega.
Molino made her English-language debut in the ABC nighttime soap opera "Promised Land," in which she played Carmen Sandoval. Since then, she has continued to mix up her Spanish-language roles with English-language ones, while evenly balancing comedic parts with dramatic roles. She was Elena Santos in Freeform's mystery series "The Watchful Eye," May in "The Secret Life of a Dominatrix," and Anita in "Pena Ajena." She has a role in the upcoming drama "Die Like a Man" and will appear in the Portuguese-language short "Todo el Vina."
Tyla Abercrumbie
Tyla Abercrumbie has already managed to build up a strong resume as a supporting actress prior to entering the troubled world of Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes. After guest-starring on sitcoms like "Bette" and "The Tracy Morgan Show," Abercrumbie began to appear in more dramas, like "The Beast," "The Chicago Code" and "The Mob Doctor." Her first regular role was in "Shrink," a short-lived NBC sitcom in which she played Julia for six episodes. Following that, she appeared in two One Chicago dramas — "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" — as two different minor characters.
Continued small roles in "Utopia," "South Side," and "The Big Leap" followed until she landed her breakout part as Nina Williams in "The Chi." The complex Nina finds herself often sacrificing her own happiness in the name of her children and her wards. Ultimately, she has to learn to put herself first — a lesson that Mary Jo has not yet embraced as of this writing.
Diany Rodriguez
Under the stern, no-nonsense ways of key "NCIS" franchise character Vera Strickland, Diany Rodriguez hides a major talent — she can sing like a nightingale and one of her earliest roles featured her belting it out as part of a military chorus in "Pitch Perfect 3." Rodriguez also guest-starred on "The Vampire Diaries," "NCIS: New Orleans" and "Stan Against Evil." Her first recurring role was a two-episode stint on "Lodge 49," followed by a three-episode jaunt in "Ray Donovan" as Valentina Santiago.
After appearing in USA Network's TV sequel to "The Purge," Rodriguez was ADA Maria Delgado on "Law and Order: Organized Crime." She was also Star-Crossed Girl in the 2021 version of "The Suicide Squad." Her first major recurring role was as Weecha Xiu in "The Blacklist"; she appeared 25 times in the series. She was also Amber Rose in "Twisted Metal" and Valeria in the Peacock thriller "Teacup." That's quite the career already, and it looks likely to only get bigger and better from here.
Caleb Foote
Like others on this list, Caleb Foote also dipped his toes into the acting pool as a teenager. His most prominent role was that of Pus Bucket, one of Kai Anderson's (Evan Peters) wannabe acolytes in "American Horror Story: Cult." Pus Bucket fails to pass Kai's test of loyalty and is shot to death as a result. He also played Eli in two episodes of "American Crime Story: Versace" and Andrew Martin in an episode of "9-1-1." He was also a regular on the one-season-wonder period sitcom "The Kids Are All Right," playing elder son Eddie Cleary.
Foote continued his string of guest-starring roles after "The Kids Are All Right" wrapped, showing up in the reboot of "Magnum P.I.," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "All Rise." He was also a regular on Max's "Made for Love" as Bennett Hobbes, and has voiced some minor background characters for Adult Swim's animated program "Teenage Euthanasia."