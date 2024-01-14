NCIS: Origins Confirmed To Feature Key Franchise Character After Multi-Year Absence
"NCIS: Origins" is shaping up to be the ultimate prequel to the long-running procedural series. Turning back the clock all the way to the early 1990s, the show is set to follow younger versions of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Muse Watson's Mike Franks in their early years operating as special agents for NCIS.
If that wasn't already intriguing enough, it has been revealed that yet another important character from "NCIS" canon will feature in the series — though they're admittedly something of a deep cut.
According to a new report from TVLine, in addition to Gibbs and Mike, "NCIS: Origins" will also center around a younger version of Vera Strickland, Mike's former partner. Vera appears just one time in the original "NCIS" series in Season 11, Episode 3, titled "Under the Radar." While it's currently unknown who will play the character in the prequel series, she was portrayed by "Nip/Tuck" star Roma Maffia in her lone previous appearance.
Vera Strickland is an important NCIS character
While fans of the original "NCIS" only had a brief chance to meet Special Agent Vera Strickland, it's clear from her single appearance that she's a significant part of the show's lore and an important figure in the lives of several other key characters. Based on her rapport with Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it's insinuated that the two know each other quite well and have a storied history together. And while fans don't get to see Mike Franks and Vera interact as partners, from what the audience is told, they were once quite the dream team of operatives.
At the moment, it's unclear what storylines "NCIS: Origins" has in store for a younger Vera beyond the basic idea that she'll be working alongside Gibbs and Mike. Nonetheless, it's possible that the prequel series might follow up on some of the character's accomplishments that were mentioned in her sole previous "NCIS" appearance, such as her and Mike capturing Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. Whatever the case, there's enough unfilled space in the character's history to allow for some surprising character development and twists when "NCIS: Origins" finally arrives.
It has been announced that Mark Harmon will be returning to narrate the prequel series as the older version of Gibbs. Whether Roma Maffia or Muse Watson have any similar level of involvement in "NCIS: Origins" remains to be seen.