NCIS: Origins Confirmed To Feature Key Franchise Character After Multi-Year Absence

"NCIS: Origins" is shaping up to be the ultimate prequel to the long-running procedural series. Turning back the clock all the way to the early 1990s, the show is set to follow younger versions of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Muse Watson's Mike Franks in their early years operating as special agents for NCIS.

If that wasn't already intriguing enough, it has been revealed that yet another important character from "NCIS" canon will feature in the series — though they're admittedly something of a deep cut.

According to a new report from TVLine, in addition to Gibbs and Mike, "NCIS: Origins" will also center around a younger version of Vera Strickland, Mike's former partner. Vera appears just one time in the original "NCIS" series in Season 11, Episode 3, titled "Under the Radar." While it's currently unknown who will play the character in the prequel series, she was portrayed by "Nip/Tuck" star Roma Maffia in her lone previous appearance.