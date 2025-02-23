How Old Is Mark Harmon's Gibbs On NCIS & NCIS: Origins?

While "NCIS" actually started as a spin-off for a forgotten show, which is where Mark Harmon made his debut as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Gibbs is best known as the main face of "NCIS," beginning with the show's debut in 2003. Harmon played Gibbs for a whopping 19 seasons of "NCIS" before stepping away. He's yet to return to the main series despite the show having continued on for three additional seasons and counting. Gibbs aged in real time between 2003 and Harmon leaving the show in 2021, being 47 at the start of the series and in his late-60s by the end of his stint.

In 2024, an "NCIS" prequel series called "NCIS: Origins" debuted on CBS which follows Gibbs when he was just starting out as an NCIS agent and was still fresh off the deaths of his wife and daughter. It's set in 1991, 12 years before the events of "NCIS" started. Austin Stowell took over the role as a 37-year-old Gibbs — though Harmon appeared as a current-day Gibbs in the premiere, which, being 2024, would make him about 72 years old here.