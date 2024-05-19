Dick Wolf's One Chicago Shows Ranked, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's perhaps unsurprising that the only One Chicago show to have been met with cancellation at press time bears the lowest audience approval score at Rotten Tomatoes. Still, 69% is nothing to sneeze at, even though "Chicago Justice" lasted for just one season.

Airing from 2016 to 2017, the series covered the criminal justice system of Chicago in a way that went beyond the cuffing and collaring that takes place on "Chicago PD." Filled with attorneys and judges, it covers courtroom and legal proceedings at the state attorney's office and also throws in a bit of political intrigue for good measure. That naturally hooks it into "PD" for crossover material, and it included "Chicago PD's" Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), brother of "Chicago Fire" vet Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund). Ultimately, it feels like more of a throwback to Dick Wolf's storied "Law & Order" franchise, which may be why it couldn't distinguish itself among its brethren.

While each episode ranks well on IMDb, with no outing hitting below a 7.5, audiences didn't tune in for the series. Ultimately, "Chicago Justice" was cancelled in 2017 when it failed to compete well in the Nielsens. But the series has lived on through other Wolf shows: Assistant State's Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) pops up in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" during Season 19 and 20 and makes an appearance on "Chicago Med," while Antonio Dawson returned to "Chicago PD," where he stayed a main character until Seda departed the drama in 2019.