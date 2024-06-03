Why Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs From NCIS: Origins Looks So Familiar

Austin Stowell's first major screen role was in a 17-episode arc as the recurring character Jesse on the ABC teen drama "The Secret Life of an American Teenager." Jesse is Lauren Treacy's (Camille Winbush) love interest and also brings Madison Cooperstein (Renee Olstead) in the mix with perhaps predictably disastrous results.

Stowell was part of the show from 2009 to 2011, appearing in Seasons 2-4. While he fully recognizes the experience as an important and educational one, he admitted in an interview with Coveteur that his experience working in theater combined with his nigh-complete inexperience with TV sometimes made things awkward. And, in one situation, it almost caused him to physically choke.

"I was used to projecting to the back of a room and doing wide gestures, but [film acting is] about subtlety and about acting with the eyes and letting it happen internally," he said. "Anyway, the embarrassing part was that I was so nervous to the point where I could barely eat. So during the scene, we're eating French fries and on the first take I practically choke on this French fry because my mouth won't work to say words and chew. I'm thinking about everything and the camera. There was just so much happening and finally they go, 'Alright, just get rid of the fries!'"