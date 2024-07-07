Why Young Mike Franks From NCIS: Origins Looks So Familiar

Who can mentor the guy who himself is the ultimate "NCIS" mentor? Mike Franks (Muse Watson), that's who. The leader of the NCIS Major Response Team not only taught Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) a whole bunch of what he knows about NCIS-ing, but he also keeps turning up on the show as a recurring character from Season 3 to Season 8.

Mike's active role in Gibbs' past means he was always destined to be one of the key franchise characters in "NCIS: Origins," the "NCIS" prequel series about young Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) first steps in the NCIS land. The only question is: Who portrays the character who has to be able to come across as a believable authority figure to the single most prominent character in the franchise?

Ben Turner Dixon, who plays young Mike in the original "NCIS," wasn't the original choice to play young Mike. Instead, the role went to Kyle Schmid, who has plenty of experience portraying authority figures who are capable of fieldwork. The "NCIS: Origins" star has already confirmed what to expect from his Mike, and he has what it takes to portray the character's complicated morality. Here's where Schmid has acquired this experience, and where you may know him from.