The 12 Worst Deaths In Kids' Shows & Cartoons That Were Genuinely Disturbing

Positive messages, bright colors, adorable musical numbers, and funny one-liners. They're the essential ingredients used in many animated TV shows and films made for kids. And they can also be the ingredients that lull audiences into a false sense of security that is only disrupted by the sudden, disturbing death of a character. Big laughs turn into uncontrollable tears as viewers helplessly watch on the sidelines.

Of course, death is never an easy subject to include in children's entertainment, but some of these demises are genuinely disturbing — from the sudden loss of the king of Pride Rock to a dog being run over by his arch-nemesis. These are just some of the shocking moments that live rent-free in the minds of children who become grown adults who recall — and sometimes rewatch -– these traumatic scenes with future generations. Some of these moments are even included in films that make up Looper's list of best family movies of all time, but that still doesn't change the fact that many of these grisly scenes are best watched through fingers or with a trusted friend. Here are 12 deaths in kids' shows and cartoons that are genuinely disturbing.