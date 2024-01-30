Avatar: The Last Airbender - Netflix's Huge Sokka Change Has Fans Divided

Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" releases on February 22. With its premiere just under a month away, Entertainment Weekly published an extensive behind-the-scenes preview, during which actor Ian Ousley discussed one way his portrayal of Sokka differs from his animated counterpart. "I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy," he said. However, several fans think Sokka's sexist attitude is integral to a character arc that ultimately sees him change. As a result, those people are unhappy about this change.

"This is such an important part of Sokka's character, embracing & supporting the strong women around him & losing his small-minded views could be a huge thing to see on screen," wrote @SerialSteve on X, formerly known as Twitter. This sentiment is one of numerous posts taking issue with the alteration.

For example, X user @ScottNiswander argues that a character's problematic opinions do not make their portrayal inherently problematic. "Sokka was sexist specifically to learn not to be," he wrote. "Isn't it cool that writers have the ability to use a character's flaws to teach lessons to the viewers? To say, 'this character is wrong.' I think that stuff is neat."