What The Dwarfs From 2025's Snow White Movie Look Like In Real Life

Ever since it was announced, the live-action remake of "Snow White" has been seemingly plagued with controversies. Some have been completely in bad faith, like certain online accounts criticizing the casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White since she's a woman of color. Others have some merit, such as the discussion around how to go about casting the seven dwarfs who were prominent in the original 1937 animated film.

Peter Dinklage spoke out about Hollywood continuing to incorporate such characters in modern media, but others who have advocated for performers with dwarfism to get more work in the entertainment industry also criticized Dinklage's hot take. The end result is that Disney cast actors without dwarfism to voice six of the characters and used CGI to portray them as so-called magical creatures in the film. They're never referred to as "dwarfs" and just seem to be a bunch of odd-looking guys who appear to like mining for the sake of mining. All in all, such creative decisions haven't really made anyone happy.

Still, some may wonder who's voicing these characters since the faces don't necessarily represent the actors playing them. Here's what the dwarfs in 2025's "Snow White" look like in real life and where you may have seen them before.