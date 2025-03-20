What The Dwarfs From 2025's Snow White Movie Look Like In Real Life
Ever since it was announced, the live-action remake of "Snow White" has been seemingly plagued with controversies. Some have been completely in bad faith, like certain online accounts criticizing the casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White since she's a woman of color. Others have some merit, such as the discussion around how to go about casting the seven dwarfs who were prominent in the original 1937 animated film.
Peter Dinklage spoke out about Hollywood continuing to incorporate such characters in modern media, but others who have advocated for performers with dwarfism to get more work in the entertainment industry also criticized Dinklage's hot take. The end result is that Disney cast actors without dwarfism to voice six of the characters and used CGI to portray them as so-called magical creatures in the film. They're never referred to as "dwarfs" and just seem to be a bunch of odd-looking guys who appear to like mining for the sake of mining. All in all, such creative decisions haven't really made anyone happy.
Still, some may wonder who's voicing these characters since the faces don't necessarily represent the actors playing them. Here's what the dwarfs in 2025's "Snow White" look like in real life and where you may have seen them before.
Andrew Barth Feldman (Dopey)
Dopey is really the heart of "Snow White." He's reluctant to speak at first, but thanks to Snow White's encouragement, he discovers his voice later on. And that voice comes courtesy of Andrew Barth Feldman, who's probably best known for starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the 2023 comedy "No Hard Feelings." Feldman actually gave up going to Harvard to star in the raunchy laugh-fest, but has no regrets over the decision.
He certainly has nothing to regret since he's managed to land some high-profile roles in lieu of pursuing a higher education. He also had a recurring role in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," and he played Neil Levy in 2024's "Saturday Night." His musical theater background includes starring in the Broadway production of "Dear Evan Hansen," and he even released an album in 2023 — "Penn Station" — of original songs.
Feldman doesn't have a ton of lines as Dopey in "Snow White." That's somewhat by design, considering Dopey didn't talk at all in the 1937 original, instead communicating via pantomimes. But when Dopey finally talks this time, it's a significant moment in Snow White's journey.
Jeremy Swift (Doc)
Jeremy Swift, who voices Doc, is certainly more of a seasoned actor than Andrew Barth Feldman. His filmography began in the 1980s, but he's probably most well-known these days for playing Septimus Spratt in "Downton Abbey" as well as Leslie Higgins on "Ted Lasso." His "Ted Lasso" character is expected to return for the recently-announced fourth season that'll be returning to Apple TV+.
Swift is also a skilled jazz musician, which eventually factored into Higgins' "Ted Lasso" arc. Jason Sudeikis once explained how he keeps himself open to inspiration, and one day, that involved listening to Swift talk about his jazz roots. Therefore, Sudeikis wanted to incorporate that skillset into the show.
Swift already likely had a foot in the door at Disney when it came to getting cast for "Snow White." He previously starred in "Mary Poppins Returns" as the lawyer Hamilton Gooding, and he voices the badger that represents Gooding in the film's animated sequence. Additionally, the actor portrayed Principal Merlin in "Descendants: The Rise of Red," which debuted on Disney+. Swift's calm demeanor is a perfect match for Doc, who often needs to get the rest of the dwarfs to calm down when tensions begin running high.
Tituss Burgess (Bashful)
Joining the cast of a Disney musical should be second nature to Tituss Burgess, who voices Bashful. Burgess has been involved in the musical theater scene since the early 2000s and has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including "Jersey Boys," "The Little Mermaid," and "Guys and Dolls." Around the time of the release of "Snow White," it was announced that Burgess would don the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Broadway show, "Oh, Mary!" The performer told BroadwayWorld about coming into the part: "I'm so elated. It's rare that a play comes along that allows for the fullness of what I offer and what I house, so it isn't lost on me."
Of course, for those who aren't attuned to the New York theatre scene, Burgess is probably best known for playing Titus on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." He's Kimmy's (Ellie Kemper) melodramatic roommate who has dreams of being a star and helps her become acclimated to the real world after she escapes a cult bunker.
Similar to how Kemper did a lot of voiceover roles post-"Kimmy Schmidt," Burgess has followed a similar path even outside of "Snow White." He's appeared in many episodes of "Central Park," and he has a part in the Netflix film "Spellbound," which happens to also star Rachel Zegler as the princess. Wherever Zegler's playing royalty, it seems like Burgess isn't too far behind.
Martin Klebba (Grumpy)
Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy, is the only voice actor out of the seven characters with a form of dwarfism, called acromicric dysplasia. So it perhaps comes as no surprise that he's been the most outspoken among the actors about the controversy surrounding the use of CGI to create the dwarfs rather than hire seven little people. Klebba told The New York Post, "I'm not mad at Disney. Disney, like I said, they're the ones who fed me, and they're the ones who allowed me to have the life I've had."
Klebba's more sympathetic attitude toward Disney may be a result of him being part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, playing Marty in four of the five films so far. He also worked for Disney in "Oz the Great and Powerful," playing the Munchkin Rebel, and some of his other credits include "Hancock," "Scrubs," and the recently released "The Electric State." Curiously, 2025's "Snow White" isn't his first time being part of the fairy tale, as he can be seen in 2012's "Mirror Mirror" as well as the TV movie "Snow White: The Fairest of Them All."
Klebba wasn't afraid to criticize Disney to The Hollywood Reporter for its handling of the "Snow White" rollout, which involved a more muted premiere. "There's not going to be this whole hoopla of, 'Disney's first f***ing movie they ever made,'" he stated. "Because of all this controversy, they're afraid of the blowback from different people in society." Of course, he still reiterated how grateful he was to be part of the project.
Jason Kravits (Sneezy)
With over 100 credits to his name, there's a good chance you've seen Jason Kravits, who voices Sneezy, somewhere else before. His profile really soared in the late 1990s after landing a recurring role on "The Practice" as A.D.A. Richard Bay for a couple of seasons. Much of his career has been dedicated to brief spots on TV series like "The Big Bang Theory," "Blue Bloods," and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," which really only scratch the surface of what he's done. Recently, he appeared as Mr. Maynard on an episode of Peacock's "Ted," and he shows up as Mike in a Season 4 episode of "Only Murders in the Building."
In the lead-up to the release of "Snow White," Kravits seemed utterly delighted to be part of the cast. He uploaded a picture to Instagram of him visiting Billy Gilbert's Hollywood star, the original voice of Sneezy. And he lauded the story to The Upcoming on the "Snow White" red carpet, saying, "There's something really iconic about the story in itself about someone with a dream, someone with a wish, and something universal about this legend." Kravits will next be seen in the movie "On Swift Horses," which has already made waves at the Toronto International and South by Southwest film festivals.
George Salazar (Happy)
George Salazar, who voices the ever-optimistic Happy, may be more familiar to those who frequent the New York City theatre scene rather than movies. He's a Broadway veteran, lending his talents to shows like "Godspell" and "Be More Chill," but he's steadily been gaining more film and television roles in recent years.
He had a recurring part on "Superstore" as Eric Sosa, brother to Amy (America Ferrera). "Superstore" is handily one of the most underrated sitcoms of the past decade, and Salazar ends up having a rather pivotal role in the series, eventually dating Mateo (Nico Santos). They even get married by the end of the series' run. He played a very different role in "Impeachment: American Crime Story" as George Conway, an attorney who represents Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) as she files legal action against President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen).
What makes "Snow White" particularly special is that it's Salazar's first-ever feature film role. And it's been a long time coming, as he reminded his fans on Instagram: "Getting to share my first Hollywood premiere with my incredible partner and my loving parents was just the icing on a cake that I've been so grateful to munch on since getting the 'You booked it!' call in December 2021." Hopefully, it's far from his last film role, as he also has the indie drama "These Little Ones Perish" on the docket.
Andy Grotelueschen (Sleepy)
Last but certainly not least is Sleepy, voiced by Andy Grotelueschen. "Snow White" explicitly references the fact that Sleepy more than likely has some form of narcolepsy, which Grotelueschen embodies wonderfully. It's not his first time pretending to be sleepy in front of a camera, as he played a hypnotized man on an episode of "The Knick." Other than that, it's somewhat slim pickings for his film and TV roles, but he's also appeared on a couple of episodes of "The Gilded Age" and is credited as "Party Guest #2" in 2024's "A Complete Unknown."
A good portion of his previous acting experience comes from Broadway, as he's starred in both "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Tootsie." In fact, he was nominated for a Tony for best featured actor in a musical for the latter. On top of all this, he did motion capture work for the video game "Red Dead Redemption II."
All of the actors voicing Snow White's compatriots do admirable work, even if Looper's review of "Snow White" calls out their subpar CGI visualizations. At least now you know the faces behind the characters that have probably caused Disney ample headaches for years.