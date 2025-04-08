13 Best TV Shows Like Sweet Magnolias

Premiering on Netflix in the spring of 2020, "Sweet Magnolias" quickly captured audiences' attention with the stories of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliot), three Southern women and longtime best friends who navigate the struggles of everyday life. But whether it's a messy divorce, fresh relationship chaos, or even just trouble at work, the three women always have each other's backs through it all. Based on a series of books from Sherryl Woods, "Sweet Magnolias" entered its fourth season in 2025.

Though filmed in Georgia, "Magnolias" is set in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina, and it's that small town feel that's at the heart of the show's appeal. Loved by fans for its fresh humor, heartwarming wit, themes of friendship — and moments that tug at the heartstrings — "Sweet Magnolias" is also one of the better shows in its genre to be released in recent memory. That doesn't mean it's the only one worth watching, however. We've picked out a baker's dozen of similar shows sure to appeal to lovers of a good romantic drama. So without further ado, let's break down 13 of the best series for fans of "Sweet Magnolias" to check out next.