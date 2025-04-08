13 Best TV Shows Like Sweet Magnolias
Premiering on Netflix in the spring of 2020, "Sweet Magnolias" quickly captured audiences' attention with the stories of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliot), three Southern women and longtime best friends who navigate the struggles of everyday life. But whether it's a messy divorce, fresh relationship chaos, or even just trouble at work, the three women always have each other's backs through it all. Based on a series of books from Sherryl Woods, "Sweet Magnolias" entered its fourth season in 2025.
Though filmed in Georgia, "Magnolias" is set in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina, and it's that small town feel that's at the heart of the show's appeal. Loved by fans for its fresh humor, heartwarming wit, themes of friendship — and moments that tug at the heartstrings — "Sweet Magnolias" is also one of the better shows in its genre to be released in recent memory. That doesn't mean it's the only one worth watching, however. We've picked out a baker's dozen of similar shows sure to appeal to lovers of a good romantic drama. So without further ado, let's break down 13 of the best series for fans of "Sweet Magnolias" to check out next.
Virgin River
No lineup of romantic dramas would be complete without a nod to "Virgin River." The Netflix original series has been running strong for more than six seasons now, and is one of the easiest choices for fans of "Sweet Magnolias" looking for something to watch next. Half serialized medical drama and half love story, "Virgin River" is — like "Magnolias" — centered around an unassuming little town and the secret drama hiding beneath the surface that nobody sees. Throw in a protagonist who'd fit right in sipping margaritas with the "Sweet Magnolias" crew, and it's easy to see why "Virgin River" makes the list.
Set far away from the Golden State's most iconic, sun-kissed beaches and boardwalks, "Virgin River" instead takes place in the picturesque region of Northern California. "American Horror Story" and "Walking Dead" alum Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Melinda Monroe, a healthcare worker and recent Los Angeles transplant to the fictional community of Virgin River who finds herself in the rural setting in an effort to escape her complicated past. But it's never that simple, with everything from wildfires to shootings making her new life just as crazy as the one she left behind.
Firefly Lane
Making its debut on Netflix in early 2021, and adapted from a novel by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" follows the characters of Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). Inseparable best friends ever since they went to middle school together, the series follows their journey over the next 30 years, along with the countless hurdles that life throws their way. Packed with flashbacks of their lives, the series charts their transformation into two women who wind up in very different places after making the difficult choice of whether to prioritize their career or their family.
Like "Sweet Magnolias," "Firefly Lane" explores themes of friendship via its two main characters as they travel through life from the schoolyard to middle age. But with a TV-MA rating, the series is distinct for how it approaches its drama, never afraid to tackle some of life's heavier topics head on. Despite its departure from the more feel-good vibe that made "Sweet Magnolias" and related series so popular, "Firefly Lane" delivers a different type of storytelling, as star Katherine Heigl credits the show's success to its imperfect view of friendship.
Greenleaf
In and around the Memphis, Tennessee area, the Greenleaf family dynasty has made a name for themselves. But it's not through a wildly successful family business — at least, not in the usual sense — that the family has carved out their sizable slice of the Home of the Blues, but instead as founders and runners of the Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, which has ballooned to become one of the most notable megachurches in the region. But the delicate balance of power, which hinges on certain things from the past staying in the dark, is thrown into question when the seemingly forgotten Gigi Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) comes back to town after decades away and on the hunt for answers.
Produced by and appearing on the Oprah Winfrey Network, "Greenleaf" also marked a regular return to dramatic acting not seen for the media mogul since a stint on the 1990 series "Brewster Place." And though "Greenleaf" is more than a bit different from "Sweet Magnolias," heavy familial drama and an undeniable Southern flair provide enough overlap that fans of the Sherryl Woods-inspired series will find plenty to love here.
Ginny and Georgia
If you liked "Sweet Magnolias" and want something with a similar mismatched mother-daughter combo, try "Ginny and Georgia." The series is centered on Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a young mother who's had a tough life. Becoming a mom to daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) at just 15 years old, Georgia became a mom twice over just a few years later. She's also had a hard time with romance, with a history of troubled relationships creating a family that has never been able to settle down.
Georgia and her kids might have a chance to finally turn everything around, however, after they relocate to the sleepy town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. That might be easier said than done, however, as demons from Georgia's past begin to resurface. Ginny, meanwhile, has difficulties adjusting to her new home, proving that a fresh start isn't a cure-all for deeper problems.
"Ginny and Georgia" is full of heavier issues, exploring everything from toxic relationships to sketchy political dealings, while also rolling out a shocking Season 1 cliffhanger that we won't spoil here. But despite often tackling topics that aren't always so rosy, "Ginny and Georgia" is packed with sometimes hilarious, sometimes awkward humor, and relationship drama that's so thick at times you can cut it with a knife.
Sullivan's Crossing
As the walls close in on the Boston-based medical practice at which she's employed, neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan in her first major role) skips town and crosses the border to her old familial stomping grounds of Timberlake, Nova Scotia. The idyllic, sleepy community serves as a stark contrast to the weight of her situation, in which she's facing a pressing lawsuit for medical malpractice that she's determined to beat. As if that wasn't enough on her plate, a complicated relationship with her boyfriend Andrew Mathews (Allan Hawco), as well as a potential new flame in jack of all trades Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray, of "Gilmore Girls" fame) only adds fuel to the fire.
While fans of "Sweet Magnolias" should appreciate a lot of the ingredients that make "Sullivan's Crossing" so engaging, audiences who got hooked on "Virgin River" will undoubtedly find lots to love here, as both series are based on works from author Robyn Carr. Just like the aforementioned series, "Sullivan's Crossing" follows a talented female medical specialist who relocates from her high profile career to a quiet life in a small town, trading the American setting for her northern neighbor. Cute, sweet, but at times equally serious, it's all you could hope to see in a quality romantic drama.
Hart of Dixie
There's something of a formula when it comes to contemporary romantic series, often featuring a protagonist leaving behind their powerful career in the city in favor of a quieter, simple life in some faraway place. "Hart of Dixie" is no exception. The show stars Rachel Bilson as Zoe Hart, a New York doctor who, despite her talents, still falls short of achieving her dream of becoming a heart surgeon. At the recommendation of her boss, she winds up seeking new employment, with the only opening for her skillset being in the family practice. The catch? It's hundreds of miles away in a little place called Bluebell, Alabama.
Sure, "Hart of Dixie" doesn't break the mold, but while detractors might call it a cliche, there's no denying that it's a rock-solid formula to springboard into the juicy drama we love so much. Throw in a charming Southern setting that reminds us of the women of "Sweet Magnolias" and the Palmetto State, plus your rightly expected menagerie of relationship antics, and "Hart of Dixie" is a fine option for any viewer.
This is Us
Arguably the best show in our lineup is the NBC series "This is Us," the critically acclaimed, award-winning series from writer-director Dan Fogelman. The series is set in multiple locations and more than one time period, focusing on the lives of three children, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley). It chronicles their challenging journey from childhood into adulthood, and their complicated relationships with each other.
Over the course of the show's six seasons, audiences get an intimate look into the Pearson family's struggle to carve out their lives in an unforgiving world that all begins with their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore). After losing their infant son, the couple adopts Randall, who later takes on the arduous task of trying to reconnect with his birth parents. With a nonlinear storytelling style that makes use of flashbacks and flashforwards, we learn that none of the children grew up without strife, with Kevin struggling to find a sense of purpose and Kate battling weight problems well into her adult years.
"This Is Us" might be the biggest stretch on this list, as the consistently feel-good atmosphere of shows like "Sweet Magnolias" won't be found here. Instead, for each heartwarming and relatable moment the Pearson family shares, it always feels like there's an equally heartbreaking one not far off. But that only serves to make their successes that much sweeter, and allows the series as a whole to truly succeed in engaging audiences.
When Calls the Heart
With the majority of shows we're discussing set during the modern era, "When Calls the Heart" is a welcome change of pace, turning back the clock to shortly after the turn of the century in the small Canadian mining settlement of Coal Valley. It's there that recent transplant and city slicker Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) has arrived looking for work, taking on the role of a schoolteacher in the hardscrabble town. Meanwhile, a recent tragedy has rocked Coal Valley after a mining accident left dozens of workers dead, leaving it to survivors like Thatcher to help pick up the pieces of the broken town, all while trying to find love in the process.
Another book adaptation, this time a novel of the same name by Canadian author Janette Oke, "When Calls the Heart" has been going strong for 12 seasons on the Hallmark Channel. Unique for blending fish-out-of-water antics with a fun historical twist, it's a great option for fans of "Sweet Magnolias" looking for a fresh spin on a familiar genre.
Chesapeake Shores
Though "Sweet Magnolias" is the most discussed adaptation of author Sherryl Woods' novels today, it actually wasn't the first book series from Woods to get the on-screen treatment. Just a few years before the first episode of "Sweet Magnolias" aired, the Hallmark channel would see the launch of "Chesapeake Shores," a romantic drama with a few key differences from its counterpart that nonetheless retains the lighthearted tone and strong themes of family perfect for fans of "Sweet Magnolias."
Abby Winters (Meghan Ory) left the small town of Chesapeake Shores in the rearview mirror years ago, trading the quaint coastal community for a high-powered job in New York City. But when a financial hardship falls on her sister that threatens to destroy her business, Abby is left with no choice but to return to a page from her past she'd rather forget. Complicated relationships with her family, a failed marriage, and daughters only add to the drama, but what was at first an obstacle instead begins to transform into a second chance for Abby, who eventually finds herself struggling to decide whether to go home to the big city or stay in her hometown.
Gilmore Girls
From the mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino, who would go on to create the quirky female-led period piece "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Gilmore Girls" debuted in the fall of 2000, making it the oldest pick on our list and one that quickly became a fan favorite. Centered on the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), the series took us through their everyday lives in a quiet town called Stars Hollow — which found real-life inspiration in an idyllic Connecticut village — with hit or miss relationships, Ivy League school aspirations, and plenty of twists and turns packed into the show's seven seasons.
A modern-day classic, "Gilmore Girls" is a must-watch whether you're a devoted fan of "Sweet Magnolias" or just on the hunt for a good, bingeable comedy-drama series. Fast-paced and witty dialogue, a cast of oddball side characters not unlike "Sweet Magnolias," and the cozy setting of Stars Hollow all worked to make the series perfect early '00s comfort watching. Plus, almost 10 years after the show ended, it returned for a four-episode stint on Netflix titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." Fittingly set nearly a decade after the original show, it gave fans a new glimpse into where everyone wound up over the years.
Heartland
America's heartland isn't the only region where shows like "Sweet Magnolias" are set, and one such series is a Canadian original called "Heartland." Airing longer than any other show on our list, CBC Television's "Heartland" dives into something a little different than most. The Fleming family are rural ranchers who have a knack for caring for injured horses. But when the family isn't caring for their four-legged friends, they find themselves caught up in long-awaited proposals, unexpected tragedies, and everything else that life throws their way.
Debuting in 2007 and with an eye-popping 18 seasons to its name as of 2025, "Heartland" bears the distinction of being one of the longest-running one-hour dramas in the Great White North, right behind "Murdoch." Based on a series of novels of the same name by author Lauren Brooke, the impressive length of the series means that audiences have watched its protagonist, Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), grow with them. She starts as a young rancher and eventually works her way up to become one of its most important members. Though it's an undeniable investment to start watching from scratch, few shows make it that far without good reason. Whether you're looking for a cozy watch, familial drama, or just love horses, "Heartland" is a winning mare for sure.
Good Witch
The Hallmark original "Good Witch" takes the "Sweet Magnolias" concept and injects a little fantasy. The series is set in the backwater village of Middleton, an ordinary town if there ever was one. But this seemingly simple burg is hiding a pretty big secret in one of its most unassuming residents, Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell). At first glance you'd think she's like any other recently widowed mother who owns a bookshop and is looking for love. But she also happens to moonlight as a practitioner of the dark arts. As the name implies, Cassie doesn't use her witching powers for any nefarious deed, but instead to try and better the lives of those around her.
The only show on this list to break from reality, "Good Witch" blends the tried and true formulas of romance and family comedy/drama with a dose of the supernatural. Spinning off from a series of six Hallmark Channel films, the hit series went weekly in early 2015, continuing the story of Cassie Nightingale and Middleton where the films left off. Though the show pulls its punches on some of the more adult themes present even in tamer series like "Sweet Magnolias," its undeniable charm and heartwarming moments more than make up for it, with the final result being a solidly entertaining story that's fun for all ages.
Everwood
In "Everwood" we meet Andrew Brown (Treat Williams), who leaves behind his lucrative job as a surgeon in the Big Apple after the death of his wife for a new life out west. Coming with him are his two children, Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Vivien Cardone), as what remains of the grieving family settles in the little mountain town of Everwood, Colorado. The combined stress of grieving, moving, and changing their lives presents both challenges and new opportunities, pushing the familial bonds to their limits but also allowing them new ways to connect as they learn how to navigate the next chapter of their lives.
In competition with other popular series aimed at the young adult demographic, with the likes of "Freaks and Geeks," "One Tree Hill," and even "Gilmore Girls" competing for viewers' attention, "Everwood" dealt with some pretty heady topics at the time. Helmed by Greg Berlanti (creator of the wildly successful late '90s teen drama "Dawson's Creek"), "Everwood" perfectly coupled everyday drama and relationship issues with themes of grief and loss as the Brown family reels from the passing of one of their own.
It's not all doom and gloom, however, as "Everwood" manages to break up its serious premise with moments of comedy, and even features a young Chris Pratt in a performance you may not have seen, years before he'd kick it on "Parks and Recreation" and with his interstellar pals in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."