Where Is Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Filmed?

While so many other Netflix shows disappoint fans with early cancellations, "Sweet Magnolias" has been delivering hours of entertainment for years on end. The series premiered in May 2020, right in the heart of the pandemic, and immediately connected with legions of fans. Since then, "Sweet Magnolias" has shot and released several more seasons, proving itself to be one of Netflix's best original TV shows in the process.

"Sweet Magnolias," based on the book series by Sherryl Woods, follows the lives of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley). The three women are lifelong friends who grew up together in South Carolina and are now navigating the difficulties of adult life while helping each other. Their daily struggles and the evolution of their families have kept the series going strong for half a decade now.

"Sweet Magnolias" is set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, and over the course of the show, the town virtually becomes a character of its own. The show wouldn't work without the quaint feel that permeates its setting, and that's why the series is largely filmed on location. Of course, since Serenity isn't a real place, the series needs to rely on a different small town to create the perfect atmosphere. Surprisingly, the real-world town where "Sweet Magnolias" is filmed isn't even in South Carolina.