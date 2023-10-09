The Transformation Of Chad Michael Murray From Gilmore Girls To Today

Few TV shows of the early 2000s catapulted more teen heartthrobs into the spotlight than "Gilmore Girls." Fans still feel strongly about their allegiances to Team Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Team Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) or Team Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry). Of course, there's also Tristan Dugray (Chad Michael Murray), who shoots his best shot with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), but ultimately fails in making them Chilton's new it-couple.

Murray always dreamed of becoming an actor, but it wasn't until a near-death experience at the age of 15 — when his intestines twisted and he was bleeding internally — that he took a step toward making it a reality. His nurse, also a model, suggested he pursue modeling and segue into acting. It worked, with Murray landing the part of Tristan on "Gilmore Girls" soon after.

Despite his time on "Gilmore Girls" being rather short-lived (he appears in 11 episodes from 2000 to 2001), his tenure allowed him to become the swoon-worthy love interest in numerous projects of the era, including "Freaky Friday" and "A Cinderella Story," followed by a lengthy stint as protagonist Lucas Scott on "One Tree Hill." Though Murray initially launched his career in the teen idol space, he has evolved into a seasoned actor over the years, taking on horror and action roles, and even went on to portray an infamous serial killer.

