Who Is Sophie's Dad In Mamma Mia - Harry, Bill Or Sam?

It's a question that's obsessed fans of the musical and movie for years — and here we go again. While "Mamma Mia!" tells its audience members many things about its central characters, there's one secret it's never revealed in either the musical, the movie, or its sequel — who fathered Sophie Sheridan (the ever-changing Amanda Seyfried). But here, we'll try to puzzle out that burning query.

Sophie's potential daddies may consider themselves her father, no matter what any DNA test might reveal, but biologically there can be only one. With that in mind, there are three choices available to the viewer. Using the scant evidence we're given across the "Mamma Mia" universe, it's a difficult but not impossible task to figure out who might have done the deed.

So, who was it? Was it sweet-natured banker Harry Bright (film star Colin Firth)? Experienced journeyman sailor and writer Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgård)? Or roguish architect Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan)? Here's the strongest evidence for each dad's possible paternity, and the one guy we think really is Sophie's father.