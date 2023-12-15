Why The Devil Wears Prada Producer Faced Criticism Over Meryl Streep's Casting

If you've ever seen the beloved 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada," it probably feels impossible that anyone besides Meryl Streep could have played Miranda Priestly. Though the film is ostensibly centered around Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she starts a high-pressure job working for Runway magazine — run with an iron fist by Streep's Miranda — the legendary actress steals every single scene. This almost didn't happen, though.

During an interview on the "Hollywood Gold" podcast, the film's producer, Wendy Finerman, revealed to host Daniela Taplin Lundberg that she got major pushback over the idea of Streep playing Miranda. She didn't identify the exact people, but Finerman said that people really, really doubted whether or not Streep could pull off the role. "And Meryl, people thought we were crazy," Finerman said. "I mean, I had people call me up and say, 'Are you out of your mind? She's never been funny a day in her life.'"

Luckily, Finerman knew that Streep could be incredibly funny (apparently, she'd seen "Death Becomes Her," or was just aware that Streep can pull off basically any role without breaking a sweat). "She has been funny and they were wrong," Finerman clarified. "But this was clearly a different kind of role for her."