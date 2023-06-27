No Hard Feelings: Does Andrew Barth Feldman Regret Choosing J.Law Over Harvard?

If you had to choose between starring in a raunchy romantic comedy with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence or start your freshman year at Harvard University, which one would feel like the obvious choice? To Andrew Barth Feldman, the answer was "star in a movie with J.Law" — no question.

When Feldman, who stars alongside Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings," was asked if he stands by his decision to put Harvard off for a year, he was unequivocal. "Of course," Feldman told Entertainment Tonight. "Harvard is still there. I can go back, but this movie was once in a lifetime."

"This is an industry I care so much about; this is a movie I care so much about, and from her, I learned how to be kind and do all of this," the young actor continued. "How to do all of this and keep a head on my shoulders. Let the, you know, the Jennifer Lawrence of it all — she lets it fade into the background so much. She's a person first, she's a mother first, she's a friend first and that was a huge, huge thing to learn."

Feldman isn't brand new to performing — he's a Broadway veteran who stepped into Ben Platt's shoes to play the lead in "Dear Evan Hansen" — but as he notes, he was new to the process of a big studio movie, and Lawrence helped him navigate that craziness too. "I think getting a stylist and a publicist and all these things I have no idea how to do," Feldman said. "We just did a whole press tour together. I learned everything from her. She's amazing."