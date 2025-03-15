Not every movie is fully appreciated in its time. For every blockbuster that grosses $100 million or arthouse sensation that cleans up at the Academy Awards, there are dozens more that seem to fall by the wayside. Sometimes it's a result of bad marketing, a crummy release date, non-existent word-of-mouth, or all of the above. There are even times when a film fulfills all the requirements of success — good reviews, healthy box office return, an Oscar nomination here or there — yet is still seen as an afterthought by the year's end.

Most of these movies fade into the ether as time passes, fulfilling their unfortunate fate as also-rans. Yet a select few linger on, growing in esteem with each passing decade, their passionate fanbase growing in numbers. These are the titles that earn the distinction of being called cult classics. Each decade has its own cult classics, titles that sell out revival houses with devoted fans who can quote every line of dialogue from memory.

The 1990s were a rich era for cult hits, thanks in large part to home video. Films that failed to make a dent at the box office could have a second life thanks to VHS and DVD, and many of these titles have enjoyed a greater legacy with the advent of streaming. With so many candidates to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow a "best of" list to just 10, but that didn't stop us from trying. Here are the 10 best cult movies of the 1990s.