The True Story Behind Office Space's Stapler Is Stranger Than Fiction

Anyone who's ever looked up money laundering in the dictionary or had their souls destroyed while working for corporations will resonate with the characters in "Office Space." Mike Judge's cult comedy follows three disgruntled software company employees — Peter (Ron Livingston), Michael (David Herman), and Samir (Ajay Naidu) — who embezzle their employers after learning that two of them will be downsized. However, their problems pale in comparison to Milton's (Stephen Root), a simple guy who just wants to keep his red stapler — and one who's based on a real person.

Milton is pushed to the brink in "Office Space." He keeps being told to move his desk until he has to work in the basement with the cockroaches. His colleagues ask the poor fella to keep his radio turned down and his bosses don't want to pay him. With his professional life in disarray, Milton spends most of his time complaining — until he snaps and sets fire to the office building.

Milton's antics are some of the many reasons why "Office Space" ranks among the greatest comedy movies of all time. But how does the character compare to the real-life figure who inspired his creation?