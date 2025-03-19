10 Best Reality Shows Like Storage Wars

For a brief period between the late aughts and 2010s, the reality television landscape was absolutely inundated with auction and appraisal series. It makes sense, since few reality shows encapsulate the American dream like those that promise if you dream big and bid generously, it just might pay off with a massive payday. That's exactly what happened when cast member Darrell Sheets' bid won him a Frank Gutierrez art collection worth $300,000 in the most valuable locker ever bought on "Storage Wars."

It's that kind of excitement — on top of the interpersonal drama and relationships — that made "Storage Wars" one of the most popular series of its kind during its 13-year run. And that's to say nothing of the spicy behind-the-scenes trouble that occurred between buyer couple Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz or the rumors that have circulated about "Storage Wars" over the years.

For those among us who dream of striking pay dirt at garage sales and auctions, the good news is that "Storage Wars" is just the tip of the reality TV iceberg. Whether you're in it for the appraisal training, history lessons, or just the pure guilty pleasure of people-watching, here are ten shows that deliver more than just good deals.