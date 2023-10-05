The Biggest Storage Wars Rumors Fully Explained

"Yuuup!" Love to hate him, Dave Hester is one of the show's most disruptive personalities. Part of the original "Storage Wars" cast, Hester established himself as "The Mogul," flaunting some of the largest purchases and embracing the role of villain for the competitors and audience alike. He maintained the bad guy role over the first three seasons, becoming a rival to nearly every other treasure hunter along the way. However, in 2012, Hester became the enemy not just for his castmates, but for the entire series.

As one of the most prominent figures in the show, it was a shock for fans when Hester disappeared in "Storage Wars" Season 3. Amidst the conflict that Hester commonly provoked, it was natural for audiences to speculate that he was fired due to an altercation. However, the real reason was far more problematic. Hester filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in 2012, claiming that he was sacked after complaining to producers about allegedly planting treasures in the televised storage units. Among his multiple claims, Hester posited that A&E was conducting unfair business practices and was in breach of his contract by dismissing him.

Ultimately, the bidder and the network settled out of court. "Storage Wars" kept its secrets, thanks to freedom of expression laws under the protection of the First Amendment. Subsequently, Hester returned to the series in Season 5, remaining a regular contestant until 2018 when he suffered a near-fatal stroke.