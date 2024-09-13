Storage Wars: Brandi Passante's Big Reveal Changes Things With Jarrod - Forever?

"Storage Wars" features a surprising amount of drama for a show about professional storage container buyers, both in front of the camera's unforgiving eye and behind the scenes. Few people have had a more eventful tenure on the A&E reality series than Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz, who were a couple for much of the show but broke up in 2018. Viewers who have been wishing for the bickering pair's reunion can now put their hopes to rest since Passante has found a new love and seems to be quite over Schulz — very possibly for good.

Passante and her partner Clifford Beaver have largely avoided the spotlight, but they've been open about their relationship since May 2023. On Passante's birthday of that year, Beaver published a romantic Instagram post that featured images and video of the two having fun. "Happy Birthday Brandi!! I love you so much & happy we found each other," he wrote. Passante also shared the same post on her Instagram account. Earlier that month, she had already posted a joking Instagram birthday message to Beaver, featuring a series of images and videos where he's seen sleeping soundly in various locations. The loving tone indicated that the pair had already been together for some time and were comfortable enough with each other to share such moments with the public.

Apart from being two of the more prominent characters on "Storage Wars," Passante and Schulz also had a brief stint as stars of the spin-off series "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job," which ran for a single season in 2014. Though it hasn't exactly been a secret that the two have drifted apart, the news of Passante's happy relationship with Beaver seems to confirm that the "Storage Wars" couple is officially done for good.