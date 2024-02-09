Pawn Stars 2024 Return Gets An Update After The Death Of Rick Harrison's Son Adam
The return of History's hit reality series "Pawn Stars" will not be affected by the recent death of Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" frontman Rick Harrison, according to the pawn dealer's representative.
Adam Harrison died on January 19, 2024, at age 39. A few days later, Rick Harrison confirmed that Adam Harrison's cause of death was from a fentanyl overdose. Rick Harrison's representative Laura Herlovich told the New York Post that filming of new "Pawn Stars" episodes would begin in February as previously scheduled and noted, "Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show."
"Pawn Stars," which is set at Harrison's World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, chronicles the dealing of rare antiques by Rick Harrison, his son, Corey Harrison, and family friend, Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell. Adam Harrison was never involved in the series, which debuted in 2009.
The success of "Pawn Stars" led to the History spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," where the two Harrisons and Chumlee travel to make deals at different locations across the US. "We have new episodes of 'Pawn Stars Do America' beginning to air on Wednesday, Feb. 21," Herlovich told the Post. "We wrapped filming on the episodes last year — so no changes."
Pawn Stars lost Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison in 2018
The death of Adam Harrison isn't the first big loss the Harrison family has suffered in recent years. In June 2018, Harrison family patriarch Richard "The Old Man" Harrison died at age 77. The Old Man and Rick Harrison co-owned the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop together and the veteran pawn dealer was a fixture on the "Pawn Stars" series until his death.
"We wouldn't have what we have without him. I mean, right from the pawn shop to the television show," Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell told Looper in an exclusive interview 2021. "So his presence has always felt. We actually have his office decorated, still how he left it and we've got lots of pictures of him with the staff on bulletin boards hanging around and he's still very, very well there. We feel him every day there and he's going to be a part of this forever."
Adam Harrison pursued a career completely separate from the Pawn Stars empire. His older brother by a year, Corey Harrison, told the HuffPost in 2012 that Adam Harrison worked in plumbing.
The third of Rick Harrison's three sons, Jake Harrison, made his debut on "Pawn Stars" in 2021. Jake Harrison is the youngest son of Rick Harrison.