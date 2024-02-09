Pawn Stars 2024 Return Gets An Update After The Death Of Rick Harrison's Son Adam

The return of History's hit reality series "Pawn Stars" will not be affected by the recent death of Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" frontman Rick Harrison, according to the pawn dealer's representative.

Adam Harrison died on January 19, 2024, at age 39. A few days later, Rick Harrison confirmed that Adam Harrison's cause of death was from a fentanyl overdose. Rick Harrison's representative Laura Herlovich told the New York Post that filming of new "Pawn Stars" episodes would begin in February as previously scheduled and noted, "Adam's death will in no way impact Rick's involvement with the show."

"Pawn Stars," which is set at Harrison's World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, chronicles the dealing of rare antiques by Rick Harrison, his son, Corey Harrison, and family friend, Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell. Adam Harrison was never involved in the series, which debuted in 2009.

The success of "Pawn Stars" led to the History spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," where the two Harrisons and Chumlee travel to make deals at different locations across the US. "We have new episodes of 'Pawn Stars Do America' beginning to air on Wednesday, Feb. 21," Herlovich told the Post. "We wrapped filming on the episodes last year — so no changes."