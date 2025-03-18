Pawn Stars Cast Guide: The Key Players And Their Roles Explained

It's hard to believe that "Pawn Stars" has been on the air for a whopping 23 seasons. Since premiering in 2009 on the History Channel, it's become a beloved staple of reality television, one that's been imitated but never outshone. What's also surprising is that the core cast — the owner and staff of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas — has remained the same since its inception, with the exception of one sad loss.

The hit show chronicles the buying and selling of rare, unusual, and historical items at the family-owned business, where examination and negotiation are the name of the game. Over the course of its impressive run, "Pawn Stars" has seen almost every item imaginable come through the front door of the 24-hour shop — from a genuine Super Bowl championship ring to a can of elephant dung — and viewers have gotten to know the ins and outs of the business alongside the staff.

Whether you've recently started to get into the show or you just need a refresher, here's a who's-who of the "Pawn Stars" cast.