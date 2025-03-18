Pawn Stars Cast Guide: The Key Players And Their Roles Explained
It's hard to believe that "Pawn Stars" has been on the air for a whopping 23 seasons. Since premiering in 2009 on the History Channel, it's become a beloved staple of reality television, one that's been imitated but never outshone. What's also surprising is that the core cast — the owner and staff of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas — has remained the same since its inception, with the exception of one sad loss.
The hit show chronicles the buying and selling of rare, unusual, and historical items at the family-owned business, where examination and negotiation are the name of the game. Over the course of its impressive run, "Pawn Stars" has seen almost every item imaginable come through the front door of the 24-hour shop — from a genuine Super Bowl championship ring to a can of elephant dung — and viewers have gotten to know the ins and outs of the business alongside the staff.
Whether you've recently started to get into the show or you just need a refresher, here's a who's-who of the "Pawn Stars" cast.
Rick Harrison
Rick Harrison opened the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop alongside his father, the late Richard Harrison, in 1989. Ten years later, the shop became what it is today, the beloved reality show-turned-cultural phenomenon that has viewers tuning in for both the collectibles and the dramatics.
As the founder/owner of the business, Rick is the face of "Pawn Stars," generating countless memes featuring his familiar catch phrase "best I can do is..." Aside from wheeling and dealing at the pawn shop, though, Harrison is also the behind-the-scenes man that makes sure the whole operation runs smoothly, overseeing a literal cast of characters who both make the shop run and who offer their expert opinions on artifacts.
Harrison is sometimes referred to as "The Spotter" due to having an experienced eagle eye for rare and valuable items. But mostly he's just on the hunt for artifacts that will help make a good episode. It's safe to say that the show wouldn't have succeeded without him.
Corey Harrison
Corey Harrison is the eldest of Rick Harrison's three sons, but he is the only one who has starred in every single season of "Pawn Stars." As it stands, he is poised to take over the lucrative family business one day. Rick's youngest son, Jake Harrison, made his "Pawn Stars" debut in 2021 while working a summer job at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Sadly, the middle Harrison brother, Adam, died at the age of 39 in 2024.
Nicknamed Big Hoss before losing almost 200 pounds, Corey is said to have started working for the family business at the tender age of nine and eventually took on managing the day-to-day operations of the shop. In Season 7, though, Corey wanted more, negotiating a small stake in ownership with his father and grandfather, ensuring his claim to the family legacy.
Despite Corey's seemingly down-to-earth personality and penchant for helping others, the third-generation pawnbroker often challenges his father and fellow co-workers, kicking up some drama that helps draw in viewers to the long-running reality show. He's grown into an astute businessman in his own right during his time on the show, which wouldn't be the same without him.
Chumlee
Often portrayed as the comic relief of the show, Chumlee (real name Austin Russell) has been working at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop since even before "Pawn Stars" first started airing back in 2009. A childhood friend of Corey, Chumlee is like family to the Harrisons, and assists with appraising items in his area of expertise such as sneakers, sports memorabilia, and toys.
While Chumlee is often the butt of jokes on the show, he is just as likely to be in on them, too. His laid-back attitude and silly sense of humor often lighten up "Pawn Stars," making him a fan favorite despite some unsavory off-screen antics in the past — we know that Chumlee has been in trouble with the law, and on more than one occasion. The cast of "Pawn Stars" stuck by Chumlee during his dark times, which perhaps isn't surprising considering they all go way back.
In Season 3, it was revealed that Chumlee gained his nickname as a child because of his supposed resemblance to Chumley the walrus from the "Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales" cartoon from the 1960s. Like Corey, the reality star went on a big weight loss journey: Chumlee told Looper in an exclusive interview that he got a gastric sleeve and had a stomach operation. "They actually cut my stomach out and sewed it back up into a 6-inch pouch, and it settles somewhere around 8 or 9 [inches]," he revealed.
Richard Harrison aka The Old Man
Richard Harrison, affectionately known as The Old Man, was the original co-owner and co-founder of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop alongside his son Rick, and he was the top dog of the family when "Pawn Stars" first aired. Despite the eldest Harrison passing away in 2018 at the age of 77, he remains an indelible part of the "Pawn Stars" cast and legacy.
A man of few words, The Old Man earned his nickname by being depicted as almost always cranky and out of touch. Despite that, he was ever-present at the shop, driving a hard bargain and taking no nonsense from anyone — especially his own family. His personal area of interest and expertise came in the form of automobiles.
The influential "Pawn Stars" patriarch died from complications related to Parkinson's Disease, which is one of the many things that have come out about The Old Man since his death. Some of these things are surprising (like the fact that he left one of his three sons out of his will), but what's not shocking is that he made Rick the administrator of his estate. In terms of casting, he was never really replaced, and the main cast dropped down to the current trio consisting of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee.
The Experts
No rundown of "Pawn Stars" would be complete without mentioning the experts that round out the cast and help wheel and deal within the shop. While Rick, Corey, and Chumlee seem to have an infinite wealth of knowledge when it comes to the oddities and antiquities that come through the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop doors, additional support is always just a phone call away.
From Disney aficionados to art gallery owners, a parade of consultants is brought in on a regular basis. There are 24 outside experts listed on the official Gold & Silver Pawn Shop website, while the "Pawn Stars" IMDb page lists even more than that as having appeared on the show over the years. Some of the top experts include Steve Grad, who has featured in over 120 episodes and has been the shop's primary autograph authenticator since 2012; Author and linguist Rebecca Romney, co-founder of the rare book company Type Punch Matrix; and American history expert Mark Hall Patton, pictured above in his trademark red shirt and hat.
Without these knowledgeable specialists, the "Pawn Stars" — even with their impressive expertise in several areas — might make the wrong decision, so their involvement is necessary. After all, it's not unheard of for the "Pawn Stars" gang to get ripped off. Plus, they add some variety to proceedings with their in-depth knowledge of their fields and colorful personalities.