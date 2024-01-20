Pawn Stars Frontman Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dead At 39

Adam Harrison, the middle son of "Pawn Stars" mainstay Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39 years old.

A representative for the older Harrison confirmed the tragic news to TMZ on Friday night, telling the outlet that Adam died of a drug overdose. At the time of writing, details on the matter are scant, as it isn't clear where he was at the time of his passing, or when exactly he was found dead.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," the Harrison family said in a statement issued to the outlet. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

This story is developing.