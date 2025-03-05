Who Is Kamar De Los Reyes? Daredevil: Born Again Tribute Explained

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Episodes 1 and 2

The first thing viewers see on "Daredevil: Born Again" Episode 2 after the Marvel Television logo is a message reading: "In Loving Memory of Kamar de los Reyes." De los Reyes played Hector Ayala, aka the White Tiger, on the series. While there's some brief camera footage of him in Episode 1, Episode 2 hones in on the character, with Hector stopping a beating in a subway station. But when a man who turns out to be a police officer gets killed by an oncoming train, he's placed under arrest, with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) becoming his attorney.

De los Reyes passed away on December 24, 2023 from cancer. His wife, Sherri Saum, confirmed in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post commenting on footage from the series shown at New York Comic-Con that he had finished filming all his scenes, writing, "This is the project @kamardelosreyes was working on when he fell ill.. but he finished it and he was so proud of it. so badass. TY eternally @Daredevil @DDevilUpdates for loving him and giving him such support. It's bittersweet but i cannot wait to see."

Hector's story remains open by the end of Episode 2, with Matt finding the man he saved to try to get him to testify on his client's behalf. There's still more to Hector's storyline for fans to see, and hopefully, the performance gets fans to look back on the actor's immense body of work.